April 24, 2022

Kolkata witnessed worldclass Photography Workshops by Lenzsation Academy of Photography

1 hour ago admin

April 24, 2022, New Town, East Kolkata, Reported by Puja Guha with Camera Person Abhijit Dutta.

Lenzsation Academy of Photography in association with Nikon India as equipment partner organised an outdoor fashion photography workshop at Rajarhat Bus Dumpyard. More than 30 participating photographers took part in the workshop where professional models namely Sara M. Nath, Bidisha Tunga and Priyanka Ganguly were beautified by makeup artists Chandrika Kirttania and Bobby Leone. Designer Sampurna Dey’s wardrobe were used.

The entire shoot was mentored by renowned photographer Sourav Mukherjee from Lenzsation Academy of Photography. Each and everyone were given a certificate of participation endorsed by Lenzsation Academy of Photography and Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

Team Lenzsation promises to arrange more such photography events in the near future to appreciate the engagement in the field of professional photography.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Kolkata to witness first of its kind 7-Day Health Fair “CINI Swasthya Mela” from April 24 to April 30

1 hour ago admin

State-of-the-art Kanha Medical Centre Launched at The World’s Largest Meditation Centre to provide easy access to healthcare facilities to more than 15 villages

1 hour ago admin

‘Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) concludes its three-day conclave – JITO CONCLAVE – 360: JITO Conference in the presence of Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal’

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Kolkata to witness first of its kind 7-Day Health Fair “CINI Swasthya Mela” from April 24 to April 30

1 hour ago admin

State-of-the-art Kanha Medical Centre Launched at The World’s Largest Meditation Centre to provide easy access to healthcare facilities to more than 15 villages

1 hour ago admin

‘Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) concludes its three-day conclave – JITO CONCLAVE – 360: JITO Conference in the presence of Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal’

1 hour ago admin

Hon’ble Ms. Justice Indira Banerjee Inaugurates India’s First Teladoc Telemedicine Consultation Clinic in Kolkata by Meenakshi Mission Hospital

1 hour ago admin

Doctors Tips | Video: Weather Alert of excessive heat, know what doctors have to say | kolkata

1 hour ago admin