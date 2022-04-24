Kolkata witnessed worldclass Photography Workshops by Lenzsation Academy of Photography

April 24, 2022, New Town, East Kolkata, Reported by Puja Guha with Camera Person Abhijit Dutta.

Lenzsation Academy of Photography in association with Nikon India as equipment partner organised an outdoor fashion photography workshop at Rajarhat Bus Dumpyard. More than 30 participating photographers took part in the workshop where professional models namely Sara M. Nath, Bidisha Tunga and Priyanka Ganguly were beautified by makeup artists Chandrika Kirttania and Bobby Leone. Designer Sampurna Dey’s wardrobe were used.

The entire shoot was mentored by renowned photographer Sourav Mukherjee from Lenzsation Academy of Photography. Each and everyone were given a certificate of participation endorsed by Lenzsation Academy of Photography and Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

Team Lenzsation promises to arrange more such photography events in the near future to appreciate the engagement in the field of professional photography.