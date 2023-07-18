Krishna Jadhav Received the Award “Most Promising Technology Leader of the Year” at the Golden Glory Awards 2023

Krishna Jadhav is an innovative leader who holds the position of Head of Technology at Cloud and serves as an Enterprise Architect and Global Cloud Business Advisor. He won the “Most Promising Technology Leader of the Year“ award at the Golden Glory Awards 2023, held at the Leela in Mumbai. The chief guest of the ceremony was Parineeti Chopra.

The Golden Glory Awards were established by Brands Impact to honor the remarkable journeys of individuals and organizations that are embarking on a golden path to success with their extraordinary achievements.

Krishna Jadhav is a leader in Enterprise Architecture and Platforms (EAP). He works with technology and digital teams all over the world to create plans that align with the companys long-term technology goals. This helps businesses become more flexible, efficient, and cost-effective by using cloud-based tools.

Upon receiving the award, he said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Brands Impact and Golden Glory Awards for recognising my work and awarding me with the Most Promising Technology Leader of the Year.”

With over 18 years of experience in the high-tech industry, Krishna Jadhav specializes in driving revenue growth and creating innovative products. He has a keen interest in building high-performing teams and developing solution architectures that combine product development, management, evangelism, and technology. Krishna is a key member of the Linux Foundation Open Alliance for Cloud Adoption, which assists businesses in using cloud computing safely and innovatively.

Krishna Jadhav focuses on automating, simplifying, and optimizing business and IT costs, including labor and infrastructure, to accelerate product delivery to the market. He is a hands-on leader with a background in design and architecture who leverages emerging technologies such as Web3.0, AI/ML, Blockchain, Serverless, Big Data, Data Lake, and Analytics to adapt to evolving customer demands, market trends, and technological advancements.

Krishna Jadhav is a forward-thinking enterprise leader who approaches business with a digital-first mindset. He prioritizes data, platforms, and cloud computing to create reusable solutions that offer smooth customer experiences and enhance business outcomes. Krishna is a leader of large teams worldwide, and he transforms talent to develop high-performing teams and cultivate the next generation of leaders. Winning the Golden Glory Award 2023 is a testament to his unwavering commitment to innovation and expertise, bringing together people to deliver exceptional software and services.