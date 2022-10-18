Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Kyle Rittenhouse says he’s a planning YouTube channel about guns and the Second Amendment

Almost a year after he was acquitted of all counts for shooting three people, killing two of them, Kyle Rittenhouse says he’s launching a YouTube channel.

Rittenhouse on Sunday posted a short video and wrote in the caption that he plans on “creating content about guns and talking about the 2nd amendment.”

The teen fatally shot two men and wounded a third after going to protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 armed with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle. The protests erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed. The officer was not charged.

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the Aug. 25, 2020, killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse claimed self-defense, saying he was being attacked when he fired.

A jury on Nov. 19 found Rittenhouse not guilty of all counts.

A message to Rittenhouse, 19, seeking comment was not immediately returned Monday.

In June, he tweeted that he was planning to attend Blinn College in Texas, with a plan to attend Texas A&M in 2023.

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.



