Launch of ‘Educating Children for Life’ Project

Under the project “Educating Children for Life”, Saibaba Sevashram and Yoga Research Charitable Trust based at Moore Avenue, Kolkata has set off on a journey to impart quality education to 500 underprivileged children. This initiative is fully supported by Petronet LNG Ltd. under its CSR for one year.

Petronet LNG Ltd., one of the fastest growing world-class Public Limited Company in the Indian energy sector, as a responsible Corporate has been undertaking Socio-Economic Development Programs and supplementing the efforts of the local institutions, NGOs, local Government and implementing agencies in the field of Education, Healthcare, Community Development, Entrepreneurship etc. to meet priority needs of the marginalized and underserved communities with an aim to help them become self-reliant.

Through this Project, the aim is to create a valuable impact in the lives of children who are deprived of quality education and provide necessary certification and training ranging from personality development to top skills in sports, business, health and nutrition and MS Office proficiency to make an individual student employable and skilled. The trust has tied up with Champ for Life Academy, a fully integrated online education platform to provide modules and contents of the courses via digital learning tools curated by the industry experts. In the first phase of this project, around 500 – 800 children from various NGOs, slum schools and sports academies will be provided the educational support.

Using the edge of technology and connectivity, Sai Baba Sevashram & Yoga Research trust aims to support more than 10,000 children across NGO schools, slums and villages: starting with Bengal and then extending its reach in the country. The motive of the trust is to bring a developmental change for these children by not only using unconventional learning modes but also by educating practices towards a healthier lifestyle and training and mentoring them to develop themselves as a champion in the society.

The Sai Baba Sevashram & Yoga Research (SBSYR) is charitable Trust registered u/s 12A and 80G of the Income Tax Act 1961. It was established on 26.05.2014 with the main objective of upliftment of the underprivileged children by providing education and vocational training, sports education support to underprivileged athletes, and skill enhancement training for becoming employable. Apart from this the trust also provides free meals, medical aid and necessary commodities to impoverished children. The trust has a track record of more than eight years in undertaking activities similar in nature to as provided in Schedule VII of Companies Act 2013.