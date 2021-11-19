Leaked Video: Pakistan’s beautiful legislator’s porn video leaked to Viral Video, then

#Islamabad: A shocking case of Cyber ​​Crime has come to light in Pakistan An obscene video of a female MLA from Punjab province of Pakistan and her boyfriend has gone viral. Her name is Sania Ashiq He is a member of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) He is a Member of the Provincial Assembly from Takshila Assembly constituency in Punjab province

Sania Ashiq, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, lodged a complaint with the government and the Central Government Investigation Agency on October 26. For a long time, everyone kept their mouths shut about this heinous incident Finally, after a long investigation, the police arrested one person But they have not yet issued a statement on the matter Sania – Sources say Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam is very close to Nawaz. He has questioned Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on a number of issues and is a very active political figure.

Read more – Ind vs NZ: Rohit Sharma slaps Mohammed Siraj in front of Dravid! Viral Video

What is the whole incident?

On October 26, Sania Ashiq filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency. Then he shared a copy of it on social media He complained that a leaked video had been going viral for some time. The woman in it looks like him It was claimed on social media that the woman seen in the viral video was Sania Ashiq. The MLA lodged a complaint in this regard and Imran Khan approached the government

Read more – Buisness: Apple Inc. Big opportunity for small traders, a new subscription service has been launched!

Agencies are still investigating

After filing the complaint, the Punjab police and FIA have started investigation The investigation has been going on for three weeks One person has been arrested However, none of the investigators revealed the identity of the arrested person It has not even been mentioned whether the woman seen in the Objectionable Video is actually Sania Aashiq. Only one accused has been arrested so it has been reported

sania ashiq’s leaked video with her boyfriend become viral video- Photo- AP

Sania’s statement

In an interview with Pakistan Today, Sania said, “Some people have made a video viral on social media. Besides, some of my pictures have also gone viral on social media platforms Besides, I also received threatening phone calls “We have filed a new FIR against Sania Ashiq for threatening phone calls and cheating,” the agency said in a statement. ”