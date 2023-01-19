Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s left eyelid was ‘non-cancerous,’ doctor says
A lesion that was found and removed during first lady Jill Biden’s outpatient surgery last week was a “non-cancerous growth,” according to a medical memo her press secretary released Wednesday.
The lesion, found on Biden’s left eyelid, had been sent out for a traditional biopsy, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to the president. Results from the biopsy were “consistent with seborrheic keratosis,” O’Connor said in Wednesday’s memo. He described the biopsied lesion as a “very common, totally harmless non-cancerous growth” that did not require further treatment.
“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures,” he said. “She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well.”
Doctors last week also removed a pair of cancerous lesions — one from her right eyelid, the other from the left side of her chest — during what’s known as Mohs surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. O’Connor said at the time that the procedure was a success and that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed.”
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
GOP Rep. Steube sustains ‘several injuries’ after accident on his property
[ad_1] Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., sustained "several injuries" Wednesday after he was involved in an accident at his property, his...
Body of Pennsylvania mother is found partly buried 2 weeks after she vanished
[ad_1] The body of a Pennsylvania mother who disappeared this month was found partly buried after what authorities described Wednesday...
Search warrant reveals what police found in suspect’s apartment
[ad_1] A pillow with a "reddish/brown stain." A "collection of dark red spotting." A disposable glove. At least a dozen...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden says she will resign and not seek re-election
[ad_1] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down by next month because she no longer has "enough in...
Records show George Santos’ mom wasn’t in the U.S. on Sept. 11
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has claimed that his mother was at her office inside the World Trade...
Biden won’t announce re-election plans before State of the Union
[ad_1] Jan. 18, 2023, 11:17 PM UTCBy Mike Memoli and Carol E. LeePresident Joe Biden’s aides say a detailed timeline...
Average Rating