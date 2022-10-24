Leslie Jordan, ‘Will & Grace’ actor, dies at 67

LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy playing the conniving Beverly Leslie on “Will & Grace” and became a social media sensation during the pandemic, died Monday after crashing his car into a wall while driving in Hollywood, his agent said.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” David Shaul said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

Jordan, who was 67, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 a.m. (PT) after officers responded to reports of a collision at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine Street found him unresponsive in his car, police said.

His agent said they suspect Jordan suffered “some sort of medical emergency” which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

Born April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the diminutive Jordan (he was 4-foot-11) carved out a thriving career on the small screen playing small but often scene-stealing roles on shows ranging from from “Murphy Brown” and “Boston Public” to “Star Trek: Voyage,” “American Horror Story” and “Hearts Afire.”

Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Leslie Jordan as Beverley Leslie, Bruno Amato as Officer Randy in an episode of “Will and Grace.” Chris Haston / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But he was best known to television audiences as Beverly Leslie — the nemesis of the Karen Walker character played by Megan Mullally — who comes out as gay in one of the show’s most memorable episodes.

Declaring the openly gay actor a “national treasure,” The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics last year awarded Jordan their Timeless Star career achievement honor.

During the pandemic, however, it was Jordan’s Instagram posts, which he filed twice daily from an Airbnb near his mother’s house in Chattanooga, that made him famous to a new generation of fans.

“What are y’all doing?” Jordan would typically begin before launching into his often hilarious ruminations, delivered in a thick Southern drawl, on life in lockdown.

Jordan appeared to be as surprised as anyone that a big chunk of America was following him.

“I didn’t realize (I blew up) until last night when everybody started calling me telling me you’ve gone viral,” Jordan told TODAY in March 2020. “I don’t really even know what that means!”

But Jordan’s videos caught the attention of cultural critics like Brian Moylan.

“Jordan is one of the true stars of the lockdown, amassing more than 3.8 million Instagram followers in a little over a month,” Moylan wrote in an April 2020 piece for NBC News’ Think section.

Jordan parlayed his newfound fame to release a gospel album called “Company’s Comin’” that featured Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder and Tanya Tucker.

Jordan also published a new book called, “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived.” His first book, “My Trip Down the Pink Carpet,” was published in 2008 and chronicled his early days in Hollywood and his struggles with substance abuse.

“That sort of dealt with all the angst and growing up gay in the Baptist Church and la, la, la, la, la,” Jordan said in an Associated Press interview last year.

Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles, Corky Siemaszko reported from New York.