Letter to Political Parties on Action on Air Pollution for the upcoming Bidhannagar Election

At the outset of the upcoming Bidhannagar Civic Elections, to be held on Saturday 12th February 2022, Bengal Clean Air Network (Bengal CAN), a set up under the aegis of SwitchON Foundation reached out to all political parties contesting the election with a set of actionable demands to counter growing air pollution in the city.

As per a 2019 health study conducted on the traffic police of Bidhannagar. It was found that a majority of them had abnormal lung conditions, 60 percent of whom were found to have never smoked – suggesting the neighbourhood air quality was worse than smoking. Historically Bidhannagar was a planned and developed township founded between 1958 and 1965 to accommodate the burgeoning population of Kolkata, and is currently presented as a case study of model township by the Department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, GoWB.

In today’s vulnerable times Kolkata is facing serious environmental degradation, catastrophic air pollution and deteriorating traffic congestions and Bidhannagar Municipality has the opportunity to be a role model, not just for other municipalities but for the entire nation.

Vinay Jaju, Founder, SwitchON foundation said, “Wards across Bidhannagar can work together towards building a much more ecologically resilient, sustainable, attractive and happy town of Kolkata. The COVID 19 crisis has shown us that cities need to adapt to existing urban challenges of congestion and pollution.”

Earlier during the month the Bengal Clean Air Network – had submitted a letter to all political parties with a list of demands for decisive and priority action on air pollution. As per the group the list of suggested action would ensure – pollution does not reach public health emergency levels, with a timeline to meet it till 2027 for the contesters.

Meanwhile, since the announcement of the election dates, manifestoes from most political parties have been announced with not much on plans to combat Air Pollution. All parties provided assurance of decisive action if elected to power. The Group hoped the political party would consider their suggestions and initiate the recommended action to counter air pollution for a cleaner Bidhannagar.

A few excerpts from the conversations with the political spokespersons:

Pranay Roy, BJP State Office Secretary said, “Pollution free air and saving the environment from degradation are permanent on our agenda. We work on this both at a national and state level and we will continue to work on it in the future. We will also look into facilitating hassle free movement for pedestrians and cyclists in the future.”

Krishna Debnath , General Secretary, All India National Congress, “Like SwitchON Foundation, the common people should also be aware and work on spreading awareness about air pollution. As a political party Indian National Congress will also take up the cause of air pollution in front of common people. During the making of our manifesto, prior to the next election, we will be including the issues of air pollution that are written in this letter, in our demands and strategy. During our election campaigns , we will be reaching out to the common people on this issue also. Indeed this is a very nice issue and I am in full support of this, but both State and Central Governments have to come forward in this, because even if we try a lot from our side, it won’t be very much effective without their support. It is really great to see youngsters stepping forward and working on this issue. Be it societal development or environmental issues, the youth play a major role and they have to come forward and work together for an effective result.”

Aakash Kar, SFI 24 Pargana Secretary, said, “Our agendas aim at a pollution free city and ask for the same. We want the wetlands and ponds in the city to exist and not be replaced by concrete buildings either. Cycling facilities and pedestrianisation of streets are there in the New Town and Salt Lake area but Keshtopur and Baguihati, two main areas under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, lack these. If given a chance we can reserve streets there exclusively for cycling and walking in the area.”

