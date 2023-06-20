Lifestyle’s Biggest Sale of the Season is Here: Discover Unskippable Deals!

Menu
Lifestyle, India’s most-loved fashion destination, has announced its highly anticipated sale event, offering fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters the chance to indulge in their favourite styles at incredible discounts of up to 50% off. With an array of trendiest styles from leading national and international fashion brands, Lifestyle’s sale with its unbeatable prices offers a remarkable opportunity for fashion lovers to elevate their wardrobe.

Lifestyle’s commitment to providing superior fashion at affordable prices makes it a beloved choice among fashion enthusiasts. The Lifestyle sale will feature an extensive selection of clothing, footwear, handbags, beauty products, sunglasses, watches and more, all meticulously curated to showcase the latest trends and cater to every fashion need. From classic designs to contemporary styles, there’s something to suit every fashion-forward individual.

Lifestyle Sale brings forth an impressive lineup of top fashion brands like Levi’s, Puma, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Van Heusen, United Colours of Benetton, Tommy Hilfiger, Biba, Fossil, Ginger, Kappa, Allen Solly, Vero Moda, Titan, Bossini, Melange, Guess, Catwalk, Baggit, Maybelline, and many more, all offering irresistible deals.

In addition to the irresistible discounts, shoppers can expect an effortless and enjoyable shopping experience both in stores and on lifestylestores.com. The sale event reinforces the brand’s dedication to delivering exceptional value to its customers. 

There is also a special offer for SBI card holders who get an instant 10%* discount on minimum shopping of Rs. 7500. Paytm users can get up to Rs. 750* cashbacks on shopping of Rs. 2999 and above *T&C Apply.

The Lifestyle Sale will be valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users. In Kolkata, Lifestyle stores are located in Axis Mall and Quest Mall.

What – Lifestyle Sale.

Where – Available across Lifestyle Stores in India and online at lifestylestores.com.

When – Live from 15th of June 2023.

