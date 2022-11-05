Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), the charitable arm of

Lions Clubs International and Johnson & Johnson Vision have completed 20 years of successful

partnership in the Sight for Kids program. The program is the largest-known, school-based eye health

program operating in India, Kenya, Thailand, Philippines and has now expanded to include locations

in the United States. More sites in the EMEA region will also be add soon.

Sight for Kids in India, has over the last 20 years delivered significant impact through its sites in

Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal and Jharkhand. More than 37 million vision assessments have been

conducted and 3,50,000 children been provided with advanced treatments through the program. To

promote early detection and care, over 51,000 teachers have also been given training in basic eye

health which will magnify the impact of the program.

In West Bengal alone, 18 million school going children have benefitted from the vision screening,

referral and advanced treatment through the program. 30 eye care clinics/hospitals and 20,000

teachers in 7303 schools are part of the program. Refractive errors (nearsightedness, farsightedness

and astigmatism) is a common diagnosis which can be easily corrected with eyeglasses. However, if

left untreated, severe visual impairment and blindness may eventually occur.

“The gift of sight is a precious one and in children it can impact their ability to learn important life

skills, development of cognitive skills, academic performance and success later on in life. We are

celebrating 20 years of making a difference with Johnson & Johnson Vision, our longest running

corporate partner. Through Sight for Kids, we have made a difference in the lives of millions of

children in India and across the world. Through our continued collaboration and support of Lions

across the world, we hope to change many more lives in the future. Together we can,” said AP Singh

International Third Vice President of Lions International.

To commemorate the milestone, a series of events are being organised in Kolkata from 1-3 rd

November 2022. Delegates from LCIF as well as Johnson & Johnson Vision will take part in mass

community screening events at the Lions Safari Park and Calcutta Greater Vidya Mandir School. A

site visit to SFK Referral Hospital Calcutta Lions Netra Niketan Eye Hospital and a roundtable

discussion on best practices in eye care with leading eye care professionals, local ophthalmological

associations, and NGO/Community Partners will also be organised.

Globally, 19 million children are estimated to be affected by visual impairment each year. Early

diagnosis, intervention and treatment can help improve a child’s education and future success. Since

2002, Sight for Kids has conducted eye screening for over 42 million students, provided treatment to

6,00,000 students, delivered 500,000 pairs of eye glasses and trained 2,00,000 teachers to deliver eye

health education and scree students for common eye conditions.