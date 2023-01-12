International

Lisa Marie Presley rushed to Southern California hospital

LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock icon Elvis Presley, was rushed from her home to the hospital Thursday, her mother said.

“She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla Presley wrote on social media. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Deputies and Los Angeles County fire personnel went to a home in Calabasas late Thursday morning after they received a call about a woman not breathing, officials said.

Responders were able to find a pulse, and she was transported by ambulance, officials said.

American rock legend Elvis Presley with his daughter Lisa-Marie Presley in 1973.
Elvis Presley with his daughter, Lisa-Marie Presley, in 1973.Frank Carroll / Sygma via Getty Images file

Her father’s legacy gained renewed interest last year through the movie “Elvis,” which chronicled his meteoric rise to fame and struggles with his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker,

Austin Butler, who played the title character, won the award for best performance by an actor in a movie at Tuesday’s Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley were both at the Beverly Hilton to see Butler win that award.

Image: Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Lisa Marie Presley in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has been married four times, most famously to Michael Jackson, as well as to Nicholas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Her son with Keough, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.

Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles and David K. Li reported from New York.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.



