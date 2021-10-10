October 10, 2021

Little Boy Quietly Fishing with His Dad When Huge animal Suddenly appears from water | The little boy was fishing with a fishing rod … Suddenly the messenger came out of the water! Then what happened … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Florida: In ordinary life, where and when the danger is hidden, it is not even known in the slightest. Even if you get rid of the danger by quoting loudly, but when you hear all those incidents or when that scene comes in front, you get frightened from eight to eighty. Netizens (Viral Video) were shocked to see such an incident recently. It was as if the heart had stopped beating for a few moments.

Probably there are more or less memories of going fishing in the pond with my father in my childhood days. One such year Satek’s son went fishing with his father (Viral Video). He even went fishing with a rod. But he did not know that there was a giant crocodile in the pond. Although the boy caught the fish with a fishing rod, the crocodile came and snatched the fish.

Read more: There are rows and rows of human skulls! The whole tower made of it, you have to get scared to see!

The incident took place in Palm Coast, Florida, USA. A man named Sean McMahon and his son Dawson went fishing in a pond near their home. There he was filming the scene of the boy’s fishing.

In the video (Viral Video) it is seen that as soon as the fish was brought to the bank of the pond, the alligator came out of the water and snatched the huge fish. A little carelessness could have been a big danger, but luckily it didn’t happen.

As soon as the video came out, it went viral. Everyone watching this video is scared. This video of Cyan being captured on camera has spread like wildfire everywhere.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

The lover does not want to hurt the lover, so he married the lover’s father! – News18 Bangla

15 hours ago admin

The 21-year-old girl is in love with the 55-year-old, Khullamkhulla says all the secrets.

2 days ago admin

Selfie-Queen puts her head on her friend’s chest, the gorilla dies, the world is stunned after losing Dakashi! – News18 Bangla

3 days ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Sourav Ganguly On Durga Puja 2021 Inauguration: Sourav Ganguly Inaugurates Durga Puja In Behala

34 mins ago admin

Little Boy Quietly Fishing with His Dad When Huge animal Suddenly appears from water | The little boy was fishing with a fishing rod … Suddenly the messenger came out of the water! Then what happened … – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Rain forecast from Durga Puja Shasthi day in Bengal Weather alert in South Bengal | Will it rain from the sixth? Kolkata and South Bengal will float when the cyclone condenses! The weather forecast … – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Kanta Didimani’s pathshala has the same rules as the Gurugriha, the wings of the street children are matching with her hands

3 hours ago admin

Sourav Ganguly inaugurates Durga Puja in Behala Sourav Ganguly inaguarates Durga Puja in Behala watch video | kolkata

3 hours ago admin