Lone Star’ actor Tyler Sanders’ death due to ‘fentanyl effects,’ according to autopsy

Teen actor Tyler Sanders, best known for his starring role on “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” and guest appearances on “9-1-1: Lone Star” and “Fear the Walking Dead,” died in June from “fentanyl effects,” according to his autopsy.

Sanders, 18, was found by a friend “unresponsive in bed of his locked apartment” on June 16, according to the report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained Thursday by NBC News.

The report said 911 was called and paramedics responded to the apartment where Sanders was pronounced dead.

Tyler Sanders. tylermsanders via Instagram

“The friend had been texting with him the night prior and he reported using fentanyl,” the autopsy said. “Drug paraphernalia was identified on scene.”

Toxicology tests later determined Sanders had the potent drug in his system, the autopsy said.

“Fentanyl … is a synthetic opioid, which is approximately 50-100 times as potent as morphine,” the autopsy said.

Sanders’ death was determined to be an accident, according to the autopsy.

The report said Sanders “had a history of drug use.”

The autopsy was signed by Robyn Parks, the interim medical director and medical examiner. It was dated Dec. 5.

Sanders’ agent, Pedro Tapia, confirmed the actor’s death in June in a statement: “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

Tapia could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment. Sanders’ relatives also could not be reached.

Sanders appeared as Leo in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” in 2019 and brought the character back for the show’s 2020 spinoff series, “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”

He also had a guest-starring role in 2017 on AMC’s survival drama “Fear the Walking Dead” — where he played the younger version of Jake Otto — and in 2018 on the ABC police drama “The Rookie.”

His appearance on “9-1-1: Lone Star” aired in April.