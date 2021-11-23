Love has united the two countries, there is no border of love A girl from France has come to Bihar from far away Paris to marry an Indian boy Love is the greatest Love makes two nation one, as France girl and Indian boy got married before they fall in love. – News18 Bangla

The wedding season is going on not only in Bihar but all over the country How many new marriages are happening every day Among these marriages, a marriage in Bihar has come to the notice of everyone In this marriage, the promise of living together for the rest of one’s life has been proved time and time again Birth becomes a companion for reincarnation and becomes one with each other for reincarnation It has been found that the incident of the marriage of the bride of France, the bride of Bihar, has come to light