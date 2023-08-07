Maharashtra Business Icon Award for Agricultural Tech Innovation

Esteemed technology expert Sujata Roychowdhury recently received the Maharashtra Business Icon Award for her outstanding achievements in the agriculture sector. She has made significant strides in the Agriculture Technology Sector by building Krushi Care App for farmers. Her groundbreaking contributions have not gone unnoticed, as she has recently been bestowed with the prestigious “Maharashtra Business Icon Awards 2023” in the category of “Outstanding Leadership in Product Growth and Innovation for Agricultural Technology Solutions”.

The award ceremony took place at Hotel Radisson Blu, Nashik, and saw industry leaders and luminaries coming together to honor remarkable businesses and individuals across various sectors. Incredibly talented actress and astute businesswoman Miss Tejaswini Pandit, whose achievements in both the entertainment industry and the business world have made her an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and artists alike, graced the event as the chief guest.

The Maharashtra Business Icon Awards showcased the outstanding contributions and exemplary performances of individuals and organizations in sectors including Education, Technology, Hospitality, Industries, Agriculture, Media, Art, Beauty & Fashion.

Krushi care App

Krushi Care App, also known as the Farmer App, is an innovative and comprehensive mobile application designed to revolutionize the agricultural sector. To solve the problems that farmers encounter, the “Krushi Care” software integrates cutting-edge technology, including IoT, data analytics, and real-time monitoring. The programme provides cognitive insights and predictive analytics to help farmers make data-driven decisions for improved outcomes. This is made possible by the integration of AI-based algorithms. It is a game-changer for the agricultural community. It empowers farmers to make informed decisions, connect with potential buyers and sellers, access vital resources, and stay updated with the latest industry developments.

Through the programme, farmers may get weather forecasting services, allowing them to properly plan their activities and adjust to shifting weather conditions. Additionally, the app analyses the health of the soil and uses artificial intelligence to optimize nutrient management practices based on nutrient content, pH levels, and other variables. With its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and commitment to the success of farmers, the app is poised to revolutionize the way agriculture is practiced, ensuring a sustainable and prosperous future for farmers across the nation. Currently, Krushi Care app is utilized by over 12,000 farmers and features a catalog of more than 500 products, catering to the needs of over 55 villages throughout Maharashtra. The user base and product offerings continue to expand daily, with plans to introduce new features to enhance the apps functionality. Additionally, Sujata Roychowdhury has been granted a UK design patent forKrushi Care app (Application No. 6295896, dated 12th July 2023).

Sujata Roychowdhury is an exceptionally determined and seasoned professional who boasts extensive experience in the realm of business and project management, specifically within the financial services sector. Throughout her illustrious career, Sujata has demonstrated a remarkable aptitude for leading and managing critical transformation initiatives as well as cross-business strategic endeavors.

Sujata has had the privilege of working with some of the most prestigious and well-regarded institutions in the financial industry. In addition to her impressive professional accomplishments, Sujata is also a respected thought leader and mentor. Her passion for making a positive impact on society extends far beyond her day-to-day work responsibilities. Sujata is deeply committed to contributing to the greater good by actively supporting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and working on transformative projects that have the potential to revolutionize the way business is conducted in India today.

