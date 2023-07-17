Maharashtra Tourism’s Travel and Trade Road Show Received An Overwhelming Response from Kolkata

With a motive to offer incredible opportunities, gather sentiments from prospective clients, and explore market potential by linking travel trade, Maharashtra Tourism has commenced an 8-city roadshow tour across the nation in addition to participating at various trade fairs in association with its stakeholders/partners. These Trade fairs are a one-stop shop for depicting the enormous travel and tourism landscape that Maharashtra as a state offers. Boasting its historical heritage, beaches, religious monuments, hill stations, wildlife, adventure sports, exotic cuisine, cultural festivals, transport connectivity, etc, Maharashtra is considered one of the most preferred tourist destinations.

After receiving an astounding response last year, Maharashtra Tourism conducted its first roadshow this year in the glorious city of Kolkata. The event was organized on 13th July at Hotel Kenilworth that was attended by eminent personalities in the tour and travel fraternity of the city.

Over the years, during Durgapuja, there has been an upsurge in travel and tourism from West Bengal. It has been observed that the citizens like to travel and explore because it is the holiday season. Since they are adventure, seafood, and nature lovers, it is a great opportunity for Maharashtra tourism to tap into their needs and requirements as the destinations that Maharashtra state tourism offers deems fit with the travel requirement of the citizens of West Bengal.

Smt. Radhika Rastogi (IAS), Principal Secretary (Tourism) said, “After receiving an overwhelming response from our roadshows last year, we are elated to organize a road show series this year as well to newer markets and explore untapped opportunities. Our motive is to promote tourism and boost inter-state travel and tourism. We kickstarted our first roadshow in Kolkata and are happy to witness such a great response. Maharashtra as a state is rich in travel and tourism opportunities due to various aspects. Post covid, the tourism industry is reviving and the travel companies in Maharashtra are witnessing an uptick in booking trends. We are certain that all our forthcoming roadshows in the country will get a great response from the citizens.”

Maharashtra as a state offers unlimited opportunities for tourists to explore. The state has great connectivity by railways, roadways, and airways, which cater best to both domestic and international travelers. Maharashtra Tourism offers many policies to boost niche tourism segments in the state such as Agro Tourism policy, Beach Shack policy, Caravan policy, and Adventure Tourism policy. These policies have been designed considering various changing travel trends and the consumer behavior of tourists.

The event will also explore major financial hubs including Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vizag, New Delhi, and Chennai. These roadshows offer entrepreneurs a large pool of potential leads, which are imperative for research, networking, brand expansion, sales negotiations, and general end-user sales.

About Maharashtra Tourism:

Directorate of Tourism, the flagship body of Maharashtra Tourism, looks after introducing and implementing various tourism schemes, promotions and publicity to boost tourism in the State. Since the inception of the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, the State has attained several milestones and bagged numerous accomplishments with the help of various initiatives.