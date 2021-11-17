MAKAUT Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB celebrated the Birth Anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on 11.11.2021. The Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra, Assistant Registrar Mr. Anup Mukherjee and other officers and staff of the University paid homage to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (11 November 1888 – 22 February 1958), an eminent freedom fighter of India and the first Education Minister of Independent India.

A small programme was organized at the Haringhata Campus in this occasion. It was followed by an online programme, where the faculties and officers of MAKAUT paid respect to the great personality. The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra conveyed his regards to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

It is worth mentioning at this point that, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad served as the first Education Minister on Independent India from 1947 until his death till February 22, 1958. During his tenure of 11 years, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad set up some important boards/commissions, including the Universities Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, Kharagpur Institute of higher education, The University education commission, The Secondary education commission.

He also founded Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, and Lalit Kala Akademi to promote education and culture in the country.

Azad advocated education for women and free and compulsory primary education for children up to the age of 14.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a freedom fighter, journalist, and reformer and committed to building a nation through education. The modern-day IITs are considered to be his brainchild. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1992 posthumously for his contribution as a freedom fighter and educationist.