Malabar Gold and Diamonds launches the Artistry Show in Kankurgachi

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, has launched the ‘Artistry Show’, from June 23–26, 2023, at their Kankurgachi Showroom. This exclusive exhibition will showcase the artistic finesse of handcrafted jewellery with an extensive range of traditional and contemporary designs.

Each piece of jewellery on display at the Artistry show is unique and a testament to the art and skilled craft of Indian design. The collection features designs crafted with utmost perfection and a wide variety of pieces from the popular Malabar Gold and Diamonds sub-brands, such as Mine diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamonds, Precia gemstone jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted designs, Viraz polki jewellery, and more.

“We are delighted to launch the Artistry Show in Kankurgachi and introduce exquisite designs that celebrate the excellence of our jewellery craftsmanship. Jewellery buyers in the city can enjoy our products with the assurance of the highest quality, purity, and fair prices,” said MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

Keeping with its commitment to transparency, the brand has taken an unprecedented step in offering uniform gold rates across the country with its ‘One India One Gold Rate’ initiative.

Moreover, customers get the assurance of the 10 Malabar Promises for every purchase, so they can be assured of the best value for money. The promises include a transparent price tag indicating stone weight, net weight, and stone charge of the jewellery, assured lifetime maintenance for the jewellery, 100% value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery, 100% BIS hallmarked gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is one of the leading jewellers, which takes pride in showcasing the meticulous art and craft of Indian jewellery to the world. Established in 1993 in the historic Indian city of Calicut, the brand currently operates in 320 stores across 11 countries.