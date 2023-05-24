Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches #ShowTheWayBrides of India 2023 Wedding Theme Song starring Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains of the country, has rolled out the 10th edition of its immensely popular Brides of India campaign with a special theme song titled #ShowTheWay featuring its celebrity brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor along with brides from different regions of the country. The Brides of India 2023 theme song elegantly shot in a 3-minute video has been penned by prominent scriptwriter and lyricist Juhi Chaturvedi and composed by talented music director Kingshuk Chakravarty. The music video of the song was shot by Bollywood director Kookie Gulati. The campaign was conceptualized by the creative agency Rediffusion.

The Brides of India 2023 theme song video showcases new-age brides from major regions of the country as both show-runners and show-stoppers, breaking the stereotypes while holding the tradition close to their heart. The projection of the new-age brides reflect the confident, caring and effervescent side of today’s women with which everyone can relate to. Add to that, the inimitable presence of Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor who are shown in the video nudging the brides to own the moment.

Apart from the theme song, the Brides of India 2023 campaign also showcases a range of bridal jewellery looks and region-specific bridal jewellery collections which straddle the entire spectrum of wedding themes. Malabar Gold & Diamonds has also launched a special Brides of India 2023 e-brochure and also created Digital Lookbooks with the aim of helping prospective brides explore bridal looks from its wide-ranging bridal jewellery collections.

Mr. MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “In this latest edition, our Brides of India Campaign has emerged as a trendsetter among the new-age brides. We are delighted to roll out the #ShowTheWay Brides of India 2023 theme song which sets the tone for our 360-degree bridal jewellery campaign. The aesthetically shot video, the aura of our brand ambassadors Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor and the enchanting universe of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ bridal jewellery which comes with transparency and quality assurance will further strengthen our position as the one-stop destination for wedding jewellery purchases. We welcome all to experience the magic of Brides of India.”

The full version of #ShowTheWay Brides of India 2023 theme song is being aired on select TV channels and streamed on digital platforms. The shorter versions of the theme song will be played on television channels and OTT platforms. A 360-degree marketing campaign has also been launched involving print advertisements, hoardings, popular social media feeds like reels, bridal look-books, catalogues, product shots and videos and a dedicated microsite as a part of the brand website.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is a brand known for trust, transparency, and quality. It promises its customers transparency and the best value for their money. The price tag on its jewellery indicates the weight of the stone, the net weight, and the charges for the stone in the jewellery. Malabar Gold and Diamonds also offers lifetime maintenance for jewellery, zero percent deduction on the exchange of old gold jewellery, 100% HUID Verified BIS hallmarked gold, IGI, and GIA certified diamonds, a 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, responsible sourcing, and fair labour practices. Under its ‘One India One Gold Rate’ scheme, Malabar Gold and Diamonds offers gold jewellery at a uniform price across the country.