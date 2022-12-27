Man in homophobic, racist In-N-Out TikTok video is arrested on hate crime charges
A man was arrested on hate crime charges after police said a TikTok video showed him hurling homophobic and racist remarks at a Korean-American man and woman dining at a California In-N-Out Burger.
Jordan Douglas Krah, of Denver, Colorado, was taken into custody Monday by San Ramon police and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on two counts of committing a hate crime, a police news release states.
The arrest stems from an incident on Christmas Eve at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon. Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha were filming a TikTok video of Ha’s reaction to Kim’s food order, she posted in the caption of the video.
Police said in the news release that Krah approached Ha and Kim “unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant.” The encounter caused Ha and Kim to “fear for their safety,” police said.
In the video, Kim asked her friend if he had ever tried a “light-well fry.” Before he could answer, Krah interrupted them and asked if they were filming themselves eating. When Ha responded that they were, Krah called them “weird homosexuals.”
Things escalated and at one point in the video, Krah threatened to spit in Ha’s face and called him a homophobic slur.
“See you outside in a minute,” Krah said in the video.
Because of Krah’s threats, Ha and Kim waited for the restaurant to close and had workers walk them to their car, NBC Bay Area reported.
In-N-Out Burger did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Kim told the news station that she has been the victim of other racist attacks, but decided to post this encounter in hopes that people will take it seriously.
Krah, 40, remains in custody. It’s not clear if he has obtained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Deadly blizzard that killed 57 people still wreaking havoc across U.S.
[ad_1] The deadly blizzard that has killed at least 57 people across the United States was still producing "extremely heavy...
Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over how hard co-parenting is with Ye
[ad_1] Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while discussing the difficulty of co-parenting with Ye during an interview with Angie Martinez,...
The seven most shocking results from the 2022 midterm elections
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — The 2022 midterm elections were full of surprises.Republicans began the year favored to notch big victories, yet...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol for second time this season
[ad_1] MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL’s concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel...
This little-known firm with a weird website was central to the misappropriation of FTX customers’ money, regulators say
[ad_1] Among the 130 or so companies in Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling crypto empire, North Dimension Inc. assumed a low profile....
2022’s box-office hits like Top Gun, Wakanda Forever and Avatar proved moviegoing didn’t die
[ad_1] 2022 was bad — but it could have been worse. This essay is part of an end-of-the-year series looking...
Average Rating