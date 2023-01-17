Man is arrested on live TV after his toddler son is seen roaming hallway with a gun
Indiana police, whose work was being broadcast live on cable TV, arrested a father after neighbors reported his toddler son was roaming apartment hallway with a loaded gun, officials said.
The footage was shown on Reelz’s “On Patrol: Live” on Saturday night as Beech Grove police answered a call about a boy, clad only in diapers, allegedly walking unsupervised and pointing a firearm.
Officers spoke to a neighbor who called police and then to the boy’s father, 45-year-old Shane Osborne, who said there was no gun in his apartment, “Live” footage showed.
Four responding police officers were about to leave the building when another neighbor approached and shared with them footage, shot from her doorbell camera, of a gun-toting boy in diapers, “Live” showed.
The officers immediately went back to Osborne’s apartment and eventually found a 9mm Smith & Wesson inside a closed roll top desk, according to the Reelz show.
Richland County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Dep. Curtis Wilson, a “Live” analyst, said he doubts the child randomly put the gun in that desk.
“The way that it was placed in this dresser, the way it was actually strategically placed in there and the top down, it’s unlikely that a little kid was able to do that,” he said.
Osborne was booked on suspicion of felony neglect of a dependent, police records showed, though more charges might be in the works.
Before the firearm was found, Osborne had told cameras he can’t own any guns as an ex-con.
The father’s criminal record includes convictions for fraud and receiving stolen property, state records showed.
It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Osborne had hired or been assigned an attorney. A call to his cellphone went straight to voice mail.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained at coal mine protest
[ad_1] German police detained famed environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday, according to footage of ongoing protests against a coal mine's...
Solomon Peña, New Mexico GOP candidate, visited homes of Democratic politicians to dispute election prior to shootings, officials say
[ad_1] A failed New Mexico state House candidate visited the homes of local Democratic leaders to vehemently dispute his election...
Wagner mercenary commander flees Russia, seeks asylum in Norway
[ad_1] A former member of an infamous Russian mercenary group who fought in Ukraine says he staged a dramatic escape...
China’s Lunar New Year travel fuels fears of a rural Covid crisis
[ad_1] Nationwide infections could remain high for another two or three months, Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese...
Search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to ‘recovery operation’ to find remains
[ad_1] The search for a missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma, who authorities believe was killed by her caregiver, has turned...
Ex-NFL player charged with kidnapping in Mississippi
[ad_1] A former NFL player has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in Mississippi, police said. Jerrell Powe, 35, who...
Average Rating