Marico Limited launches Saffola Munchiez, a line of Ragi & Makhana based RTE Snacks 

Marico Limited, one of India’s leading FMCG company, has launched Saffola Munchiez – a range of tasty yet healthy snacking option. Made from the goodness of Indian super grains like Ragi and Makhana, Saffola Munchiez aims at making snacking ‘better for you’.

Marico Limited, under their Saffola portfolio, has been consistently innovating to curate healthier food options while ensuring to cater to the taste preferences of a modern Indian consumer. Taking it a step further, the company has rolled out their latest innovation in the ready-to-eat snacks category – Saffola Munchiez Ragi Chips and Saffola Munchiez Roasted Makhana in various flavours.

Saffola Munchiez Ragi Chips comes in a small pack and a family pack. These chips are uniquely cone shaped that promises double the crunch. Ragi chips have 50% less saturated fat vs chips fried in palm oil. Currently launched in two mouth-watering flavours -Masala Twist and Takatak Tomato.

Saffola Munchiez Roasted Makhana also comes in small pack and family pack, made with superior quality Makhana that is roasted and not fried to make it better for consumers’ health. It is introduced in two sumptuous flavours – Cheezy Onion and Masala Twist.

Both the products are currently available in general trade stores and will soon be available across modern trade and Ecommerce platforms.

Speaking about this latest innovation, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer (COO) – India Business and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – New Business, Marico Limited has said, “With Saffola Munchiez, we aim to address the rising trend of conscious indulgence among today’s modern consumers. We observed that increasing number of consumers are preferring branded snacks over unpackaged snacks range. We recognised a rising demand for healthier snacking options in the packaged snacks segment.

Leading with this insight, we packed the nutritious value of our Indian super grains – Ragi and Makhana with delectable flavours that tempt the Indian taste palette and designed it in unique formats to appeal to the consumers. We are positive that Saffola Munchiez will address the need for an on-the-go healthier snacking options that are better for our diverse consumer base.

Our entry in ready-to-eat snack category will further strengthen our foothold in the healthy and premium foods segment.”

Marico Limited is ambitious that Saffola Munchiez will soon become the go-to choice for health-conscious individuals while consistently delivering superior quality and premium taste that Saffola, as a brand, is known and trusted for.

