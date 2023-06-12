Marico Limited’s Chief R&D Officer, Dr. Shilpa Vora talks about the right way to oil your damaged hair in the summers

The summers are here, and the combination of

scorching sun and pollution can cause hair damage, resulting in hair

dullness, dryness, and stubborn frizz. Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer,

Marico Ltd. explains to us the impact of heat and humidity on hair and how

hair damage can be tackled.

Talking about the cause of hair damage, Dr. Vora says, “The combination

of heat, humidity and pollution can take a toll on our hair health. The hard

water damages the hair, making it dull and prone to breakage.”

She further explains, “The summer heat causes your scalp to sweat and

that combined with the oil on your scalp makes your scalp greasy, sticky

and itchy. Due to this, oiling is usually the last thing on your mind, but we

need to change the way we oil our hair, especially in the summers. The

trick is in applying oil after a hair wash and on a dried and clean scalp. A

light, non-sticky hair oil like Hair & Care Triple Blend enriched with Aloe

Vera, Olive Oil & Green Tea is not only easy to apply but is also easily

absorbed in the scalp. It’s refreshing fragrance also keeps your hair

smelling fresh.”

Sharing the importance of Aloe Vera in repairing hair damage, Dr. Vora adds, “Aloe Vera is a natural

ingredient that has been used for centuries for its healing properties. When it comes to hair, Aloe Vera

is a great natural

remedy for promoting hair growth, preventing hair fall, and

improving overall hair health. Aloe Vera helps to remove dead skin

cells from the scalp, which can help to unclog hair follicles and

promote hair growth. Additionally, Aloe Vera is rich in vitamins and

minerals that can nourish the scalp and hair, making it stronger

and less prone to breakage. It can also help to soothe an irritated

scalp and reduce dandruff. Aloe Vera can help up your hair game

as it is a natural, anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and nutritious

ingredient. Hence, Aloe Vera remains a potent ingredient for

nourishing hair care products!”

Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said “Hair & Care Triple Blend Oil, enriched

with Aloe Vera, Olive Oil, and Green Tea, is known to repair up to

100%* hair damage, giving smooth, soft, and bouncy hair to women

across age groups. With the evolving needs of our modern lifestyle

coupled with environmental aggressors like heat, dust, and pollution,

we have come up with a triple blend oil that will best take care of the

damage caused to our hair.”

Additionally, Hair & Care has just collaborated with Rubal Shekhawat,

the first runner-up at Femina Miss India 2022 who will be featuring in

their upcoming TVC to promote the Hair & Care triple blend oil.

(*All references to damage refer to surface damage. Based on lab studies on hair breakage v/s

untreated hair).

About Marico Limited

Marico (BSE: 531642, NSE: “MARICO”) is one of India’s leading consumer products companies, in

the global beauty and wellness space. In FY 2021-22, Marico recorded a turnover of about INR 93

billion (USD 1.3 billion) through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa.

Marico touches the lives of 1 out of every 3 Indians, through its portfolio of brands such as Parachute,

Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet, Saffola ImmuniVeda, Saffola Mealmaker, Hair & Care, Parachute

Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Pure Sense, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon, Just Herbs, True

Elements and Beardo. The international consumer products portfolio contributes to about 23% of the

Group’s revenue, with brands like Parachute, Parachute Advansed, HairCode, Fiancée, Caivil,

Hercules, Black Chic, Code 10, Ingwe, X-Men, Thuan Phat, and Isoplus.