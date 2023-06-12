Marico Limited’s Chief R&D Officer, Dr. Shilpa Vora talks about the right way to oil your damaged hair in the summers

The summers are here, and the combination of
scorching sun and pollution can cause hair damage, resulting in hair
dullness, dryness, and stubborn frizz. Dr. Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer,
Marico Ltd. explains to us the impact of heat and humidity on hair and how
hair damage can be tackled.
Talking about the cause of hair damage, Dr. Vora says, “The combination
of heat, humidity and pollution can take a toll on our hair health. The hard
water damages the hair, making it dull and prone to breakage.”
She further explains, “The summer heat causes your scalp to sweat and
that combined with the oil on your scalp makes your scalp greasy, sticky
and itchy. Due to this, oiling is usually the last thing on your mind, but we
need to change the way we oil our hair, especially in the summers. The
trick is in applying oil after a hair wash and on a dried and clean scalp. A
light, non-sticky hair oil like Hair & Care Triple Blend enriched with Aloe
Vera, Olive Oil & Green Tea is not only easy to apply but is also easily
absorbed in the scalp. It’s refreshing fragrance also keeps your hair
smelling fresh.”
Sharing the importance of Aloe Vera in repairing hair damage, Dr. Vora adds, “Aloe Vera is a natural
ingredient that has been used for centuries for its healing properties. When it comes to hair, Aloe Vera
is a great natural
remedy for promoting hair growth, preventing hair fall, and
improving overall hair health. Aloe Vera helps to remove dead skin
cells from the scalp, which can help to unclog hair follicles and
promote hair growth. Additionally, Aloe Vera is rich in vitamins and
minerals that can nourish the scalp and hair, making it stronger
and less prone to breakage. It can also help to soothe an irritated
scalp and reduce dandruff. Aloe Vera can help up your hair game
as it is a natural, anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and nutritious
ingredient. Hence, Aloe Vera remains a potent ingredient for
nourishing hair care products!”
Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said “Hair & Care Triple Blend Oil, enriched
with Aloe Vera, Olive Oil, and Green Tea, is known to repair up to
100%* hair damage, giving smooth, soft, and bouncy hair to women
across age groups. With the evolving needs of our modern lifestyle
coupled with environmental aggressors like heat, dust, and pollution,
we have come up with a triple blend oil that will best take care of the
damage caused to our hair.”
Additionally, Hair & Care has just collaborated with Rubal Shekhawat,
the first runner-up at Femina Miss India 2022 who will be featuring in
their upcoming TVC to promote the Hair & Care triple blend oil.
(*All references to damage refer to surface damage. Based on lab studies on hair breakage v/s
untreated hair).
