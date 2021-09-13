September 13, 2021

Massive Solar Storm could hit Earth, Global Internet Black Out

Research is conducted by Sangeetha Abdu Jyothi – University of California. Irvine, VMware Research 7 He presented his research at the Data Communication Conference in 2021 The research, titled “Solar Superstorms: Planning for an Internet Apocalypse”, states that there is a 1.6 percent to 12 percent chance that solar storms could cause Internet blackouts that could completely destroy our digital world. He added that the big storm was actually a super solar storm, compared to the Black Swan event.



