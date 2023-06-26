MasterChef launches a wide-gamut of home appliances and cookware range on Flipkart

Hit culinary TV show MasterChef has launched an extensive new range of home appliances and cookware on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace. With this maiden launch, MasterChef has forayed into the Indian market to revolutionize Indian kitchens by bringing professional-level performance, precision, and quality to the home cooking. As the home and kitchen appliances market in India has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, due to increased consciousness regarding kitchen convenience and efficiency, MasterChef’s new range offers an array of products tailored to meet these demands. Combined with intuitive controls, ease of use, and safety features, these appliances start at a premium affordable range, targeting the needs of Indian consumers.



Under the small kitchen appliances range, MasterChef has introduced various products including Juicer Mixer Grinders, Smart Cookers, Induction Cooktop, Gas Stoves and Hobs, Cookware Set, Pressure Cookers, Cutlery Set and many more. In-line with its brand vision ‘Be the MasterChef of your kitchen’, these appliances are equipped with advanced technology and feature sleek and sophisticated designs, adding a touch of elegance to the kitchen.



All MasterChef appliances undergo rigorous testing and are built with high-quality materials, ensuring durability and reliable performance. The appliances come with in-built safety features such as automatic shut-off, child lock mechanisms, and heat-resistant materials, prioritizing user safety. With its latest design and features, MasterChef appliances seamlessly blend into various kitchen styles, provide exceptional durability, and reliable after-sales support to elevate the culinary experience for discerning home chefs.



Alice Bernardi, Director of International Brand Licensing, Banijay Brands, said, “MasterChef is a globally renowned brand that is synonymous with quality, and this range, built with top-grade material, reflects that ethos. The home appliances and cookware cater to the evolving need for smart, intuitive, multi-functional, and aesthetically appealing homes, which can empower and inspire home cooks in India to become MasterChefs of their own kitchen.”



Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics, Appliances and Private Brands at Flipkart said, “As consumers in India seek aspirational lifestyles, they are increasingly looking for kitchen appliances that offer convenience and multi-tasking capabilities. The launch of MasterChef’s wide range of home appliances and cookware on Flipkart will further reinforce our commitment to offer an expansive selection of innovative products to our consumers. Flipkart endeavors to elevate users’ experience with innovative products at their doorstep and our partnership with MasterChef will be a significant step in that direction.”



MasterChef’s new range of products come with a 2-year limited domestic brand warranty and are available on Flipkart at special launch offers.

Created by Franc Roddam, the MasterChef format, finished programmes and commercial activations are represented internationally by Banijay. The multi-award winning, iconic cookery show has been wowing global audiences for more than thirty years, with 56 productions in 2022 – its best year yet. Crowned the most successful cookery television format by Guinness World Records, over 60 adaptations have aired in 250+ different territories. Earlier this year MasterChef India relaunched on Sony, with judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora.