Mayweather vs. Deji Full fight: live free play-by-play updates, live streaming results

MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Deji Live Free results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji fight card at

Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday afternoon.

When the main event begins, around 4 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Deji live round-byround updates for our live blog of the main event. It will be an eight-round exhibition contest.

Check out Mayweather vs. Deji undercard live blog below for the FITE TV pay-per-view portion that

will begin at 1 p.m. ET. t’s that time of the season again, when one of the greatest professional boxers in the history of the sport continues to enjoy his retirement by racking up exhibition wins against anyone with 12-ounce gloves and a way to sell pay-per-view (PPV) units. That’s right, Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. returns to unsanctioned exhibition action tonight (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022) live from inside Coca-Cola Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, taking on British YouTuber, Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji).

Deji and his brother, KSI, have been staples in the celebrity boxing scene since it picked up steam in the past few years. Deji lost his first three amateur fights against, Jake Paul, as well as Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi before turning professional and earning his first win against fellow YouTube content creator, Yousef “Fousey” Saleh Erakat, via technical knockout earlier this year. Mayweather, as nearly everyone knows, is undefeated (50-0) in professional boxing and hasn’t tasted defeat in his exhibition schedule, either, racking up four wins against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore and Mikuru Asakura.

The main event is expected to begin around 4 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our

Mayweather vs. Deji results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Floyd Mayweather competes in his fifth boxing exhibition since compiling a 50-0 career record as a

pro. It marks his third exhibition contest of the year. He defeated Mikuru Asakura via second-round

TKO in his most recent outing on Sept. 25.

Mayweather has dominated his exhibition opponents. After knocking out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin

Nasukawa in the first round, Mayweather technically battled social media star Logan Paul and former

boxer Don Moore to draws, but only because those bouts were not scored under American exhibition

rules. His most recent outing saw Mayweather knock out mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in

September.

The event will take place from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with ring walks for the main event

expected around 10pm UK time.

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV from 6pm and will cost £16.99. New subscribers also

need to purchase one month’s subscription to DAZN for £7.99.

Since retiring from boxing five years ago with a flawless record of 50-0, Mayweather has been on an

exhibition tour in Japan, Dubai and the US. ‘Money’ knocked out MMA fighter Mikuru Asukara in

September and schooled former sparring partner Don Moore in May, whilst Deji picked up his first

boxing win in August after losing his first three fights.

He now takes to the ring in an eight-round exhibition with Deji, a YouTuber who picked up his first win

in August when beating Fousey on brother KSI’s undercard. His first amateur bout came in 2018 when

losing to Jake Paul, who is now 6-0 as a professional after beating Anderson Silva last month.

It will be Money Mayweather’s fourth exhibition since retiring professionally in 2017 after beating ex-

UFC champion Conor McGregor, 34.

While Deji, 25, most recently beat American Fousey, 32, which followed on a run of THREE losses for

the YouTube boxer.

Deji said: “Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji will take place TONIGHT – Sunday, November 13.

The event will be live from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Expect the ring walk times for the main event at 9pm UK time – this is 1am in Dubai.