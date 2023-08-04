McDonald’s India Launches India’s First Airport Drive-Thru Restaurant in Mumbai

McDonald’s India (West & South) has launched the nation’s first-ever Airport Drive-Thru Restaurant in Mumbai. Strategically located just 100 meters from Terminal 2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), this is also the first McDonald’s restaurant in Mumbai to operate 24×7. This Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurant is all set to provide quality food, convenience, and quick service to travelers and locals alike.

Indias first Airport DT in T2 Mumbai

With this path-breaking initiative, McDonald’s India further strengthens its position as an industry leader and innovator. The Airport Drive-Thru Restaurant will cater to thousands of travelers in T2, airport staff, and local residents, meeting their demands for quick and delicious meals at any time of the day.

Saurabh Kalra, MD, McDonald’s India (W&S), said, “We are delighted to introduce India’s first-ever Airport Drive-Thru Restaurant in Mumbai, a city that is always on the go. This innovative concept is a significant step toward our continuous commitment to enhancing customer experience, catering to their evolving needs, and offering them the best possible dining experience. We truly value our long-standing association with the Adani Group, which has significantly contributed to strengthening our foothold in a strategic location like the Mumbai airport. By combining convenience, speed, and quality, we aim to make our customers’ journeys more enjoyable and stress-free. We are looking forward to expanding our presence not only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, but also in other strategic locations across West & South India, to make delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone.”

The Drive-Thru restaurant boasts of numerous innovative features, which will offer customers the experience of the future:

Dedicated Drive-Thru lane and Customer Ordering Display (COD) for customers to seamlessly order and enjoy their meals on-the-go

Instant order in just 120 seconds as part of McDonald’s India Service Guarantee programme

4 Self Ordering Kiosks (SOK) installed at the restaurant to help customers save time and offer a quick, digital, and smart ordering experience

Premium and spacious seating experience

This new addition expands McDonald’s presence at T2, bringing the total count to three restaurants within the airport.

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft., this unique Drive-Thru with McCafe provides customers with a seamless experience through its drive-thru lanes, dine-in area, and takeaway counter. The menu features McDonald’s signature dishes, such as the McAloo Tikki, McVeggie, McChicken, great tasting coffee, and desserts, along with sides, shakes, and coolers to cater to the diverse palate of Mumbaikars and millions of travelers from across the globe.

McDonald’s India remains committed to building Drive-Thru destination stores across all city suburbs and national highways, with 30-35% of new stores in the next 4-5 years likely to be Drive-Thrus. In the West and Southern parts of the country, the Golden Arches are present in 58 cities with 361 restaurants (as on June 30, 2023), 69 of which are Drive-Thrus.

To further enhance customer satisfaction, McDonald’s India has trained its staff extensively in maintaining high standards of hygiene and food safety, ensuring that every order is prepared and served with utmost care. McDonalds India is dedicated to serving ‘Real Food, Real Good’, ensuring that each customer enjoys a delicious and wholesome experience as select menu items are free from artificial colors, artificial flavors, and added MSG. The brand’s iconic and signature items are made from locally sourced, fresh, and genuine ingredients thereby fostering trust and satisfaction among its fans.

About Westlife

Westlife Foodworld Limited (BSE: 505533) (WFL), formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The Company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA, through the latter’s subsidiary.

About Hardcastle Restaurants

HRPL is a McDonald’s franchisee with rights to own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in India’s West and South markets. HRPL has been a franchisee in the region since its inception in 1996.

HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 361 (as of June 30, 2023) McDonald’s restaurants across 58 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry and provides direct employment to over 11,000 employees. McDonald’s operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive- thrus, 24/7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks. The menu features Burgers, Wraps, and Hot and Cold Beverages besides a wide range of desserts. Several of the McDonald’s restaurants feature an in-house McCafe.

The pillars of the McDonalds system – Quality, Service, Cleanliness and Value – are evident at each of the restaurants that HRPL operates.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...