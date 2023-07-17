MediaTek Hosts ‘Catch-up with Tech’ with Lifestyle Influencers in Collaboration with realme

MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, hosted the latest edition of ‘Catch-up with Tech – a Lifestyle Influencer Meet & Greet’ in collaboration with realme in New Delhi to showcase the newly launched realme Narzo 60 Series 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 & 6020. The campaign aimed at democratizing technology and educating consumers. Representatives from MediaTek and realme were present to share insights and fostered the engaging conversations about the new-age smartphones and innovative technologies that power incredible experiences.

The Catch-Up with Tech – a Lifestyle Influencer Meet & Greet, focused on the realme smartphones and MediaTek Dimensity chips that are creating incredible user experiences on a daily basis, with a spotlight on the newly launched realme Narzo 60 Series 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 & 6020. The future-ready smartphones offer brilliant cameras, faster displays, ultra-fast performance, 5G/Wi-Fi concurrency with intelligent connection prediction, immersive game play experiences with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements.

“Through the various editions of Catch-up with Tech, we aim to bring technology closer to the consumers, enabling them to make informed buying decisions based on their diverse needs which helps them enhance and enrich their lives,” said Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications, MediaTek. “Through this collaborative effort with realme, we are working towards revolutionizing the landscape, bridging the digital divide, and ushering in a future where connectivity knows no boundaries. MediaTeks cutting-edge technology combined with innovative devices caters to the diverse needs of digitally connected India.”

“MediaTek’s Catch-up with Tech event enabled us to interact with the lifestyle influencers while showcasing our superlative devices to a wide audience. It is an excellent platform to throw the spotlight on the manifold innovative features offered by our smart devices and helps OEMs connect with the influencers who drive the decision-making process of their followers,” said Bazul Kochar, Product Manager, realme India. “Along with other devices, we showcased our newly launched realme Narzo 60 series 5G smartphones at the event. The Narzo 60 Series 5G smartphones come equipped with Octa-core processors with AMOLED displays, flagship level cameras and 5000mAh batteries with SUPERVOOC charging, ensuring a synergy between performance, battery-life and user experience. We look forward to many more such collaborations with MediaTek going ahead.”

