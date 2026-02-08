Home

She was given the award of the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for advocating for human rights. She has spent a great deal of time dedicated to struggling for women’s rights.

Image: Wikipedia

Who’s Narges Mohammadi?

Arrest of Narges Mohammadi

Narges Mohammadi’s book

Imprisonment of Narges Mohammadi

Iran has sentenced the Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi to six years in prison. This comes as unexpected for many in the world. The verdict of the court was confirmed by Narges’s lawyer. The conviction has gathered attention, as she has a long history of human rights activism and campaigns in the country. Here, we take you through who she is and what she has done.Born on April 21, 1972, in Iran, Narges studied at the Qazvin International University, where she received a professional engineering degree in physics. She was given the award of the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 for advocating for human rights. She has spent a great deal of time dedicated to struggling for women’s rights. After receiving the title, she said, “I will never stop striving for the realization of democracy, freedom and equality. Surely, the Nobel Peace Prize will make me more resilient, determined, hopeful and enthusiastic.”The activist has been arrested multiple times. It began back in the year 1998 when she was arrested for the first time for speaking against the Iranian government. Later, in 2011, she was held guilty for “acting against national security, membership of the DHRC and propaganda against the regime.” After multiple arrests, she was rearrested at the end of 2025. During this time, she was attending the ceremony of a deceased human rights lawyer.Narges Mohammadi has written a book named White Torture, which talks about the psychological and physical abuse faced by the imprisoned women in Iran. The book widely talks about the violation of human rights and has received both support and criticism from around the world.The lawyer of the activist, as informed by AFP, said that there’s a hope for her to be temporarily out under health grounds. Mohammadi keeps the struggle alive from inside the prison. Over the last few years, she has conducted multiple hunger strikes to raise awareness regarding the human rights.