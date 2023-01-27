Men seeking services of sex workers keep knocking on door of fed up Texas retiree

Internet scammers have been using the address of a Texas retiree to send sex-seeking men to her Plano home, prompting authorities to set up nearby traffic cameras to dissuade would-be Johns, police said Friday.

Elaine White, 66, said she’s been plagued by more than two dozen men knocking on her door at all hours since April of last with the latest un-welcomed visitor dropping by on Jan. 16.

White said the men have told her they paid money over Venmo and were given her address to rendezvous with women named “Rhonda,” “Kelly” “Nicki” and others.

“I feel violated,” White told NBC News on Friday. “This is my safe space, in here.”

White’s story was highlighted on NBC Dallas on Wednesday prompting police to visit her Friday and set up a highly visible traffic camera near her home.

The camera, mounted on trailer, spins 360 degrees to capture all comings and goings.

“It’s constantly recording,” Plano police officer Jennifer Chapman said. “I would hope it would be a deterrent for anyone coming there doing what they’re doing.”

These past several months of unwanted visitors have understanadbly left White shaken.

“It’s very scary,” she said. “You know how they say ‘stranger danger?’ That’s the way I feel.”

The men have been coming to White’s door hail from all over Texas.

Back in April, a would-be customer from Laredo, about 500 miles from Plano, sat on her porch with two six-packs of beer and bottle of whisky from midnight to 2 a.m.

“He told the officers he was there since 12 and that we was going to wait another 10, 15 minutes,” recalled White. “(He assumed) ‘Kelly’ was going to come out to get him. He saw two cars out here, so he thought he was waiting in line.”

The men she’s spoken to have been honest about why they’re at her door.

In one incident captured on her doorbell security camera, a man said he was there to “meet someone” named “Rhonda.”

“ ‘For drugs or sex?’ ” White could be heard asking the man.

“Um, the second one,’ ” the man said.

“Well you know what, this is a fake house and you have about 10 seconds to get away from it or the cops are going to get you,” White could be heard telling the man before he threw his hands in the air, did a 180 and scampered.

White owns a .357 Smith & Wesson and says she’s not afraid of using it. She has a sign posted on her front door that has the image of a gun and the words, “Warning: This door is locked for your protection, not mine.”

“Look at the sign on my front door. Get the f– off my front porch,” White was recorded telling a would-be John who was wearing his work shirt with company name on the pocket.

White said she’s been overwhelmed by the support she’s received from neighbors and former co-workers who live nearby.

These friends installed a security camera in her doorbell and have been constantly paying her visits to make sure she’s OK, the retiree said.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood and these are the guys I’ve worked with for 41 years,” said White, who worked as an executive assistant for a company that sold oil refinery parts. “They have their own families but they’ve been coming here just to check on me.”