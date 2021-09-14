Merlin Group launches “Merlin Oikyo”- A residential project in Baruipur

The countdown to Durga Puja , our biggest celebration has started in right spirit with people splurging for new clothes. The heart of a Bong pulsates with an explicable joy and ecstasy with the reverberating beats of Dhak in anticipation of the homecoming of Goddess Durga – Durga Puja.

To recreate the perfect ambience of the Durga Puja Celebration , Merlin Group has played host to a carnival of Bengali art and culture to celebrate the launch of its residential Project Merlin Oikyo in Baruipur. On the occasion, Merlin group also unveiled the residential club of Merlin Oikyo in its true spirit. The very name of the club “Utsav”, connoting “Celebration”, is modeled on the quintessential traditional aristrocratic house (Bonedi Bari) architecture reminiscent of joint family values. The carnival showcased glimpses of Bengals rich and thriving cultural tradition and art through a mélange of folk songs and dance. People of Baruipur have got a feel of Durga puja celebration replete in the traditional Bengali décor and cuisine. To add to the celebration eminent singer Rupankar enthralled the audience with his Bengali songs.

At a formal function Mr. Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group inaugurated the residential Project Merlin Oikyo and its residential club “Utsav”.

Speaking on the launch , Mr. Saket Mohta , Managing Director, Merlin Group said, “ We at Merlin Group , always deliver unique experience to our valued guests and people. Here at Project “Merlin Oikyo”, we are committed to create a world of community living reminiscent of the bygone joint family values at a very affordable price. We are providing people an opportunity to own their home at the expense of rental homes only. This is our gift to people in the affordable segment -. We are redefining the concept of living with all luxuries of premium living in an affordable price much to the enthusiasm of people living in rented apartments and dreaming to own a house of their own”.

Merlin Oikyo is a unique affordable residential project in Baruipur developed by Merlin group to redefine the concept of living in a gated community in an affordable price. The project, would restore the feel of community living and forge stronger ties among the residents , reminiscent of the joint family values and culture that are a thing of the past.

The proposed project “Oikyo” will approximately covers 5.2 acre area and will be developed as a modern residential development with all amenities . It would accommodate 800 apartments The first phase will have around 324 efficiently designed 1 BHK, 2 BHK & 3 BHK apartments, ranging from 350 BU sq. ft. to 681 BU sq. ft. The starting price of 1 BHK home is ₹ 13.50 lakhs , 2 BHK home is ₹ 19.50 lakhs & 3 BHK home is ₹ 27.5 lakhs Onwards.

It will create the world of togetherness that will encompass all amenities and needs to support a lifestyle in a community. Be it the row of palm trees, verdant public park.an open air adda zone, an open air gymnasium , Kids play area , an outdoor activity zone , all would strengthen the bonds among residents in a world of unity. The residential club Utsav is a plush residential club would celebrate the spirit of togetherness with its Multi Utility court, Pool Lounge , exclusive Amphitheatre, library . It would house a miniplex where all residents can enjoy their screen time with family and neighbours – an extended family. Screening movies, season finales, and nail-biting games with unmatched picture and sound quality, this miniplex has all potentials to take entertainment to a new height.

Baruipur is one of the most flourishing satellite townships near South Kolkata with growing amenities from connectivity perspective , convenience perspective , essential perspective, and. The town is connected to Metro station in Garia and it has a strong connectivity route ranging from Metro, Bus, Auto and Rickshaw. The construction of Baruipur Metro line from Garia Metro Station would transform the satellite township all the more convenient for people to remain connected with the heart of the metropolis . The project will be closer to all super markets, hypermarkets, food joint , nearby markets , courts which makes the area lively and safe. Hospitals, Superspeciality hosptials, Schools and colleges are also located in the vicinity.

“ Baruipur, Garia, Sonarpur, Narendrapur belt have become prime hotspots for expansions of real estate properties in greater Kolkata. Baruipur has been witnessing a spurt in real estate activities in last four to five years. With easy commute to the heart of the city and good schools, banks, hospitals, and business hubs in the vicinity Baruipur has all the potentials to grow as a self-sufficient satellite township within Kolkata “,added Mr. Mohta.