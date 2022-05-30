Menu
Monday, May 30, 2022
Meta (previously Facebook) is rolled out its Updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Service

Date:

Starting today, Meta is rolling out notifications letting people know that we’ve updated our Privacy Policy, formerly known as the Data Policy. Inspired by feedback from people who use our technologies and privacy experts, we rewrote our Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and to reflect the latest products we offer. While the text looks different in many places, Meta is not collecting, using or sharing your data in new ways based on this policy update and we still do not sell your information. 

While the language looks different in many places, these Meta updates give us no new rights to people’s data. Our goal here is to be clearer and more transparent by adding more details and examples of our data practices. We’ve also introduced new controls to manage the topics users want to see ads about as well as who sees their posts. While people will begin receiving in-product notifications starting 5/26, this new version will go into effect on July 26, 2022.

The last three years have brought a number of changes to the privacy landscape as a whole, including to peoples’ desire to better understand how their data is being used. With this in mind, our update includes:

  • Clear Redesign: We’ve redesigned and rewritten our Privacy Policy to make it both easier to understand and easier for people to access the controls we offer to manage their privacy.
  • Updated Controls: We’ve added more detail about how we use and share information with third parties, and have introduced new controls to manage who sees peoples’ posts and the topics users want to see ads about.
  • Central Location: Our new Privacy Center (Linkhttps://www.facebook.com/privacy/center) now supports the Privacy Policy, making it more readily available and easier to access alongside Meta privacy tools.

