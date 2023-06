METRO TYRES LTD. LAUNCHES THE VELO SHOLAY HD E-RICKSHAW TYRES

TREADING THE HIGH ROAD OF EXCELLENCE AND EXPONENTIAL GROWTH FOR NEARLY

FIVE DECADES, METRO TYRES IS PROUD TO LAUNCH AN E-RICKSHAW TYRE, ‘VELO SHOLAY HD’ ON THURSDAY, JUNE 8

AT ITC SONAR. THE NEW PRODUCT HAS BEEN UNVEILED BY MR. RUMMY CHABRA, MANAGING DIRECTOR MR.

RAJANIKANT TIWARY SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT – MARKETING, VP – P.S. SAXENA, SPORTS PERSONALITY MR MEHTAB

HUSSAIN AND ACTRESS MS DEVLINAGANGULY.

WITH THE HEALTHY REVIVAL OF THE ECONOMY, THE INDIAN AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY IS WITNESSING AN UPTICK IN

DEMAND OF E-RICKSHAW VEHICLES. HENCE, METRO TYRES HAS LAUNCHED THIS E-RICKSHAW TYRE UNDER THE

“VELO” BRAND. WITH THE ENTRY OF ‘VELO SHOLAY HD’, METRO TYRES LTD. IS WELL POISED TO CAPITALISE ON THIS

GROWTH TRAJECTORY BY TIMING IT WITH THE GROWING MOBILITY REQUIREMENTS OF PASSENGERS.

COMMENTING ON THE LAUNCH, MR. RUMMY CHABRA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, METRO TYRES, SAID, “WITH MORE

THAN FIFTY YEARS OF RICH EXPERIENCE, METRO TYRES IS A MANUFACTURER PAR EXCELLENCE. DEPLOYING EVER-

EVOLVING TECHNOLOGY AND USING BEST OF THE RAW MATERIALS. WITH A MANUFACTURING CAPACITY CLOSE TO

30 MILLION TYRES AND 30 MILLION TUBES ANNUALLY, WE IN INDIA COMMANDS 60% SHARE OF THE CYCLE

RICKSHAW TYRES AND TUBE MARKET AND 24% MARKET SHARE OF THE BICYCLE TYRES AND TUBE MARKET.

WE ARE COMMITTED IN OUR ROLE OF DEVELOPING WORLD-CLASS TYRES IN INDIA.

WE ARE ONE OF THE BEST IN CLASS TO SERVE TYRES, TUBES FOR CYCLE, RICKSHAW, MOTORCYCLES, SCOOTERS

AND THREE WHEELERS AND WILL CONTINUE DOING SO.”

METRO TYRES, IS A LEADING TYRE MANUFACTURER IN INDIA, AND IS WIDELY ACKNOWLEDGED AND UNDISPUTED

MARKET LEADER IN ITS VARIOUS SEGMENTS. WITH 10,000+ DEALERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY AND EXPORTS TO 53+

COUNTRIES, METRO TYRES HAS A CAPACITY OF 7 STATE-OF-THE-ART MANUFACTURING UNITS WITH AN ANNUAL

TURN OVER OF MORE THAN USD 140 MILLION.

“METRO TYRES IS CONSIDERED TO BE THE MARKET LEADER IN RICKSHAW TYRE MARKET WITH “VELO” BEING THE

MOST PREMIUM BRAND AND “SHOLAY” BEING THE MOST POPULAR PRODUCT, IN THIS CATEGORY. DUE, TO CHANGE

IN PASSENGER MOBILITY PATTERNS, IN THE RECENT PAST MANY RICKSHAW OWNERS HAVE CONVERTED TO E-

RICKSHAW VEHICLES. HENCE, THERE IS A DEMAND FOR VELO E-RICKSHAW TYRES IN THE CYCLE DEALER NETWORK

DUE TO THE STRONG PERCEIVED VALUE OF VELO BRAND TYRES.” CONSIDERING THIS, WE HAVE COME UP WITH THE

SHOLAY HD TYRES WHICH COMES WITH 6 PLY RATING WHEREAS ALL OTHER MAJOR COMPETITORS HAS 4 PLY RATED

TYRES. THIS INCREASED PLY RATING, RESULTS IN HIGHER LOAD CARRYING CAPACITY AND TWO PRONE LIFE CYCLE

OF THE PRODUCT, WHEREIN, IT CAN BE RETREATED AND FITTED AGAIN AFTER FIRST USE.”

METRO TYRES IS ALSO THE SUPPLIER OF CHOICE FOR ALL MAJOR OEMS IN ITS SEGMENTS AS WELL AS FOR SEVERAL

GOVERNMENT AGENCIES. THE GALAXY OF THE CHERISHED CLIENTS INCLUDES SUCH NAMES AS BAJAJ AUTO

(WHICH LEADS THE THREE WHEELER SEGMENT), PIAGGIO VEHICLES, HONDA MOTORCYCLE & SCOOTER INDIA,

SUZUKI MOTORCYCLES, HERO CYCLES, ATLAS CYCLES AND TI CYCLES BESIDES GOVERNMENT AGENCIES LIKE DGS&D

AND MSRTC AMONG OTHERS. THE WIDE CUSTOMER BASE ENABLES METRO TYRES TO BE COUNTED AMONGST THE

BEST TWO WHEELER TYRES SUPPLIERS AND BICYCLE TYRE TUBES SUPPLIERS IN INDIA AND WORLDWIDE.