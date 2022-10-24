Michigan school shooter, 16, pleads guilty to killing four classmates

Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused of gunning down four schoolmates last year in a Michigan suburb, pleaded guilty Monday to all charges against him.

He was charged as an adult with the murders as well as wounding six other students and a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

The news comes after prosecutors in Oakland County said last week he was expected to plead guilty to 24 charges against him, including terrorism, and the victims were notified.

Crumbley appeared in court with long hair in an orange prison uniform and face mask. He kept his head down for much of the hearing.

In the hearing Crumbley said the gun used in the shooting was purchased by his father. He said he asked his father to purchase the firearm and gave him his own money to make the purchase. He also said the gun was not locked.

An Oakland County judge accepted the plea and set a next hearing date for February 2023. A sentencing hearing will follow.

He was charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His lawyers had previously filed an insanity plea but they dropped that filing to go forward with the guilty plea.

The Oxford High School shooting drew national attention, not just for the killings — but for the prosecution of the Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

They’ve been ordered to stand trial in January after they were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. His parents are accused of ignoring warning signs which led to the deadly rampage.

Ven Johnson, an attorney representing victims of the shooting in a civil lawsuit against the shooter, his parents and several school officials, called the guilty plea “one small step forward on a long path towards obtaining full justice for our clients.”

“We will continue to fight until the truth is revealed about what went wrong leading up to this tragedy, and who, including Crumbley’s parents and multiple Oxford Community Schools employees, could have and should have prevented it,” Johnson said.

NBC News has reached out to Crumbley’s attorneys and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.