Modi to arrive in US over Afghanistan, three days packed with Biden meeting

#NewDelhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for America This is the first time the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has visited a foreign country in Corona Atimari The main purpose of his visit this time is to have a face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden. This is Biden’s first meeting with Narendra Modi since coming to power Apart from the US President, Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan. In all, the Prime Minister has a three-day visit-packed program

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded an Air India One flight to the United States It is learned that on the way to America, the Prime Minister’s plane 8 will avoid the air route of Afghanistan Indian security agencies say the skies in Afghanistan are not safe after the Taliban came to power. However, Pakistan has allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane to use its airspace

Before leaving for the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen our strategic understanding with the United States. It will also strengthen ties with Japan and Australia. In addition to US President Joe Biden, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Apart from the situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister’s visit is also expected to discuss China’s aggressive stance with the US President. Because this aggressive policy of China is a matter of concern to both India and America Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Sringla are also expected to attend the Joe Biden summit on corona. Besides, the Indian Prime Minister will also hold meetings with top officials of US corporate houses

The Prime Minister will also address the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24 Narendra Modi’s speech is mainly about tackling the Corona epidemic, climate change and a few other important issues. The last time Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States was in September 2019 During the visit, the Prime Minister attended the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston with the then US President Donald Trump.