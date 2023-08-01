Modicare Limited Introduces Personalised Wellness Solutions Under its Well Sci-Vedic Range

Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct-selling companies committed to providing you with #GoodHealthInYourHands, announces the launch of tailor-made Sci-Vedic products personalised for Men and Women under its Well range. Dedicated to providing comprehensive nutrition, health, and wellness offerings, Modicare continues to expand its product portfolio to cater to the diverse needs of individuals pursuing a healthy lifestyle.

The new Well Sci-vedic products leverage the best of Ayurveda and Science

Modicare is proud to introduce the latest additions to the Well range, leveraging the best of Ayurveda and Science. Well Multivitamin Multimineral Women & Well Multivitamin Multimineral Men are tailor-made formulations that help meet the unique nutritional needs of women & men, and Well Cranberry + D-Mannose, a balanced formulation for maintaining urinary tract health in women.

Well Cranberry + D-Mannose Tablets offer a powerful blend of two essential ingredients that support urological health and help combat Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs). UTIs are one of the most frequent clinical bacterial infections in women. Around 50%-60% of women will develop UTIs in their lifetimes. Priced at MRP of Rs. 1199/-, the Well Cranberry + D-Mannose Tablets, with the benefits of Cranberry & D-Mannose that support Urinary Tract health and help reduce the risk of UTI in women. With its potent antioxidant properties, Cranberry not only aids in maintaining healthy kidneys and bladder but also helps to avoid the adhesion of UTI-causing agents to the urinary tract. Working in tandem, D-Mannose helps promote the growth of healthy bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of future infections.

Multivitamin Multimineral for Women is a tailor-made product catering to the daily nutritional needs of women to keep them fit and active. This potent blend comprises 30 essential nutrients including 12 Vitamins, 11 Minerals, 4 Herbal Extracts, and 3 Amino Acids & Antioxidants that work harmoniously to help strengthen the immune system, enhance energy levels, and combat stress & fatigue. Enriched with antioxidants and herbal extracts, this formulation offers many health benefits that help promote healthy hair, nails, and skin while providing vital mental and bone health support. With a comprehensive mix of Multivitamins Multiminerals, it is a viable option for women seeking to maintain energy levels and supports an active lifestyle. Priced at MRP of Rs. 999/-, it contains plant extracts like Shatawar, Ashoka, Tulsi & Turmeric extract which support hormone balancing, and cognitive functions.