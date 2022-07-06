Monami is here with a brand new music video, Vitamin M !!

By : Rahul Kuila

This time Monami Ghosh started a new journey of her career. It is needless to say that, Monami’s acceptance as an actor and dancer is huge among the audience. But now apart from dance and acting she has released

her first song (music video single sung by Monami herself)!



This music video has celebrated Monami’s debut as a singer. She has also started her own production with the release. The music video narrates a fancy story to the audience, which has inspiration, joy, celebration and much beyond. The music video is directed and choreographed by Saikat Baruri, while Enjoy has worked as the cinematographer, the song is composed by Mak Mallar, and the lyrics are written by Somraj.



Along with the song, which has got a different texture due to Monami’s.Sonorous voice, she was seen in a new avatar in the video too. While speakine about the music video, Monami said, “AIl vitamins have some benefits. Vitamin M is actually a vitamin to make our soul feel better. This music video will mark a host of new beginning. I have recorded a song for the very first time for this music video, although I feel more comfortable calling myself a performer altogether.



Through this music video, Saikat and my dream of producing became true.This music video will show a dream adventure that will inspire many. The type

of set used in the music video, as well as the light used, is also very experimental. We have worked hard to produce this music video in a grand manner. I hope the viewers will enjoy.”

Monami’s music video has been released is her YouTube channel Monami Ghosh Tv.