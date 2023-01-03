‘Monday Night Football’ game suspended after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses and gets CPR
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
An ambulance arrived on the field, and Hamlin received CPR for nearly 10 minutes. Emotional players and coaches stood by, and the Bills knelt to pray.
Hamlin was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the announcers on the ESPN broadcast said. Family members were with him, they said.
The game was suspended and both teams retired to their locker rooms.
The ESPN broadcast team calling the game and their colleagues in the network studio were also emotional.
“Monday Night Football” is an ESPN production that airs on ABC.
Hamlin, 24, made a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and then fell over on his back.
The Buffalo Bills tweeted “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland,” referring to the player and a name for Bills fans. The Bengals were among the teams that responded with an emoji of hands in prayer.
The game was suspended with 5:58 minutes left in the first quarter. More than half an hour later, it was unclear whether play would resume.
On the broadcast players from both teams could be seen outside their locker rooms.
The NFL Players Association, which is the players union, tweeted “Sending big prayers & love to” Hamlin.
Hamlin is a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh, and he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also tweeted “We send our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family,” and the Buffalo Bills.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
University of Idaho victim’s father wants to face the suspect
[ad_1] MOSCOW, Idaho -- The father of one of four slain University of Idaho students vowed Monday that when the...
3 dead in North Carolina construction accident
[ad_1] Three people died Monday in a construction site accident near a business district in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said.Charlotte...
NYC machete attacker arrested, faces charges of attempted murder
[ad_1] The suspect who attacked three New York City police officers with a machete just outside a security checkpoint for...
National park closes after 300 migrants arrive during holiday weekend
[ad_1] A remote national park in the Gulf of Mexico closed on Monday after about 300 migrants landed there over the...
Four major battles facing Congress in 2023
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — The U.S. is headed for another era of divided government in the new year, as Republicans are...
14 killed when gunmen in armored vehicles attack Mexican prison
[ad_1] MEXICO CITY — Ten guards and four inmates were killed Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state...
Average Rating