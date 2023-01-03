‘Monday Night Football’ game suspended after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses and gets CPR

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

An ambulance arrived on the field, and Hamlin received CPR for nearly 10 minutes. Emotional players and coaches stood by, and the Bills knelt to pray.

Hamlin was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the announcers on the ESPN broadcast said. Family members were with him, they said.

The game was suspended and both teams retired to their locker rooms.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati, on Monday. Jeff Dean / AP

The ESPN broadcast team calling the game and their colleagues in the network studio were also emotional.

“Monday Night Football” is an ESPN production that airs on ABC.

Hamlin, 24, made a hit on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and then fell over on his back.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland,” referring to the player and a name for Bills fans. The Bengals were among the teams that responded with an emoji of hands in prayer.

Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

The game was suspended with 5:58 minutes left in the first quarter. More than half an hour later, it was unclear whether play would resume.

On the broadcast players from both teams could be seen outside their locker rooms.

Fans look on as the ambulance leaves the field carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday.Dylan Buell / Getty Images

The NFL Players Association, which is the players union, tweeted “Sending big prayers & love to” Hamlin.

Hamlin is a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh, and he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also tweeted “We send our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family,” and the Buffalo Bills.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.