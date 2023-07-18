Morari Bapu’s Historic Ram Katha in Saavan at 12 Jyotirlingas in 18 Days by Train

Pujya Morari Bapu, the renowned spiritual guru and exponent of the Ramayana, is all set to embark on an extraordinary spiritual journey during the auspicious month of Saavan. From 22nd July 2023 to 08th August 2023, Morari Bapu will captivate devotees with his enlightening discourses on the Ram Katha at the revered 12 Jyotirlinga temples. He will also visit 3 sacred Dhams and the Tirupati Balaji temple during the travel. This profound journey, spanning about 12,000 kilometres across 8 states, will bring out the quintessential essence of Sanatana Dharma, the glory of Lord Rams name along with it being a journey that unites India and strengthens its traditions.

Morari Bapu

The first Katha will be held on July 22 in the sacred Kedarnath at an altitude of nearly 12,000 feet. The Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Train Yatra will commence from the holy city of Rishikesh on 23rd July 2023. Morari Bapu, who has been narrating Ram Katha for over 60 years, will embark on a spiritual odyssey, spreading the teachings of Lord Ram for an uninterrupted 18 days. The yatra will culminate on 08th August 2023 at Bapus village, Talgajarda, in Gujarat. In the realm of Ram Katha, Pujya Morari Bapus discourses are deeply rooted in the teachings of Ram Charita Manas.

To facilitate this extraordinary journey, two special trains named Kailash Bharat Gaurav and Chitrakoot Bharat Gaurav have been arranged. A total of 1008 devotees will be aboard these specially designed trains. The exteriors of the train coaches are adorned with vibrant vinyl wraps showcasing the 12 Jyotirlinga temples, the major Dhams of Sanatana Dharma, the Tirupati Balaji temple, and scenes from Bapus village.

Ram Charita Manas not only depicts the outer journey of Lord Ram but also delves into the inner journey of the soul. Ram Katha on all days will be open for all, allowing individuals to join directly at any place along the journey. This inclusive approach fosters a sense of unity and offers an opportunity for people from all walks of life to participate in this spiritually transformative experience. All devotees will also be served three meals as prasad by the organiser. In the auspicious month of Saavan, the pilgrimage to all the Jyotirlingas will be a remarkable achievement for all attendees, amplifying the spiritual significance of the journey.

Morari Bapu expressed his vision for the Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra, saying, “Through this sacred journey, we aim to unite the diverse tapestry of India and foster a collective understanding of Sanatana Dharma. Let the name of Lord Ram resonate in every corner of our nation, bringing peace, harmony, and righteousness to all.”

The Katha is being organized by Bapus flower (devotee) Rupesh Vyas from Indore through Aadesh Trust. He has been working tirelessly with IRCTC to make this Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra a success.

Ram Katha will be conducted at multiple sacred destinations whereas Jaganath Puri, Tirupati Balaji and Dwarkadhish will be for visit and darshan only. Here is the complete schedule:

22nd July 2023 at Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

24th July 2023 at Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, Uttar Pradesh

25th July 2023 at Baidyanath Jyotirlinga, Jharkhand

26th July 2023 at Jagannath Puri Odisha

27th July 2023 at Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, Andhra Pradesh

28th July & 29th July 2023 at Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga, Tamil Nadu

30th July 2023 at Tirupati Balaji temple, Andhra Pradesh

31st July 2023 at Nageshvara Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra

1st August 2023 at Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra

2nd August 2023 at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra

3rd August 2023 at Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra

4th August 2023 at Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh

5th August 2023 at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh

6th August 2023 at Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka

6th August 2023 at Nageshvar Jyotirling, Gujarat

7th August 2023 at Somnath Jyotirlinga, Gujarat

8th August 2023 at Talgajarda (Bapu Village), Gujarat

This Jyotirlinga Ram Katha event holds particular significance as it aligns with the vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, aiming to connect individuals from different regions and celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. The event symbolizes unity, cultural harmony, and the rich spiritual heritage of our nation.

This visual spectacle will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to travel by train and cover 12,000 kilometres of journey in just 18 days visiting all the jyotirlingas. Alongside, they will hear Morari Bapus daily discourses and delve into the timeless wisdom encapsulated within the Ram Katha. Fostering a deeper connection and importance of the eternal teachings of Lord Ram, serving as a reminder of the values of “truth, love and compassion” that transcend all boundaries and comprise the essence of dharma or moral code.

About Morari Bapu

Morari Bapu is a renowned spiritual leader and a Ramayana exponent who has dedicated his life to disseminating the teachings of Lord Ram and promoting the values of truth, love, and compassion. With over 900 discourses and narratives on the Ramayana, Morari Bapus enlightening and engaging delivery has touched the hearts of millions across India and the world. His mission is to foster spiritual awakening and inspire individuals to lead a life rooted in simplicity, devotion, and righteousness. All his kathas are open to all irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. As a regular practice, free meals are served as prasad for all those who come to the Katha.