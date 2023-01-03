International

More than 20 people, including 3 children, injured after car crashes into NYC sports bar

At least 23 people, including three children, were injured after an SUV operating as an Uber crashed into a sports bar and restaurant in New York City Monday night, officials said.

A call came in for a report of a vehicle crashing into a building on West 204th Street and Broadway at around 8:59 p.m., according to the New York City Fire Department.

An SUV crashed into Inwood Bar & Grill in Manhattan, N.Y., on Jan. 2, 2023.
Preliminary reports suggest that a driver in an Audi sedan leaving a gas station struck the rear of a Toyota RAV4 that was operating as an Uber at the time. This caused the 31-year-old male driver of the RAV4 to lose control of the car, mount the curb and crash into the Inwood Bar & Grill, police said.

According to Uber, there was a passenger in the car during the accident.

“Our thoughts are with all of those injured and impacted by this horrific accident,” Uber said in a statement. “We’re reaching out to the driver and rider, and are standing ready to assist law enforcement however we can in their investigation.”

Nineteen people, including the driver of the RAV4, were taken to area hospitals while the others refused medical care. All had non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The driver of the Audi fled the scene. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

