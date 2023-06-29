Moulds and pests: Easy ways to protect your home this monsoon

The monsoon has finally arrived! It is time to bid adieu to the sweltering summer heat and enter the enthralling Monsoon season. As we embrace monsoons, there are several things we need to keep in mind too. Since our country receives abundant rainfall in this season, we need to pay extra attention to our houses. This season may be a homeowner’s biggest worry since it can result in mould development, leaks, fungus, cracks, and paint flaking on the walls. In order to avoid these issues, we must put time and effort into taking preventive measures to safeguard our homes. It’s not as difficult as it seems, a few simple steps can go a long way towards keeping our house well-maintained this season.

Nila R, a twenty-four-year-old interior designer from Chennai, says, “Given that monsoon brings in sporadic rain, we must always be prepared for the downpour. As an interior designer, I was aware that the rainy season entailed special care for our houses. As the constant rain makes the inside of the house very humid, open the windows and turn on the exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathroom for better ventilation. Since the floors get dirty and leave a musty odour in the house, I always ensure to clean my floor regularly. I usually use a 100%* natural action floor clear, like Nimyle, to remove dirt, making my floor smell fresh and fragrant”.

Here are some simple ways to protect your home from pests and moulds this monsoon:

•Prevent Pests: Always inspect for stagnant water, food that has been spilt on countertops, or leftover food anywhere in your kitchen because pests thrive in moist or filthy environments. Cleaning and disinfecting these usual places on a regular basis will help you avoid pests like termites, spiders, cockroaches, and spider webs. Daily garbage disposal helps prevent unpleasant smells given that kitchen trash attracts insects.

•Treat Damp Walls: Properly preventing damp walls is crucial considering prolonged exposure to moisture may severely damage your walls and the structure of your home. Examine for wall cracks and seal them. Every homeowner must do the essential task of preventing this moisture before the rainy season begins and seepages begin to appear in the walls.

•Ventilation is key: In order to stop mould and mildew from growing in your house, proper ventilation is required. Check the windows and doors for cracks or leaks that can let water seep in. Further, leave the windows and doors open for some time to let fresh air inside. Turn on the exhaust fans to prevent moisture from building up in the kitchen and bathroom.

•Keep your bathroom clean: Check for any leakages in the bathroom as stagnant water is the breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread diseases like malaria and dengue. Make sure the drains are not clogged as they promote bacteria and mould.

*100% natural anti-bacterial action basis in vitro study.