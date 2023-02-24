MOUNTAIN DEW® REITERATES DARR KE AAGE JEET HAI AAGE MANTRA WITH HRITHIK ROSHAN

Mountain Dew® has always maintained that the difference between ‘ordinary’ & ‘extraordinary’ is the decision to move beyond fears & self-doubt. Continuing its efforts to inspire the youth of India to overcome their fears through gripping and thought-provoking cinematic TVCs, Mountain Dew® today unveiled its new film featuring brand ambassador, Hrithik Roshan. With larger-than-life, high-octane stunts and an inspiring storyline, the new campaign will extend the brand’s ongoing ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ positioning across its consumers in India.

The high-octane film begins with the megastar Hrithik Roshan gearing up to perform a never-done-before freefall stunt in a cargo plane from a supremely high-altitude while being televised across live television. As his crew points at the risk quotient of the stunt, we see a seemingly worried Hrithik as he evaluates the choice in front of him. A resolute look crosses his face as he takes a sip of Mountain Dew® and takes the challenge head-on and emerges victorious.

The film is a reiteration of Mountain Dew®’s belief that in the face of any challenge there are 2 choices; either succumb to fear & turn back or overcome the fear & move ahead – it is this choice that set’s the real heroes apart from the rest.

Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. In 2023, the brand acknowledges that every individual has moments of fear, but real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident that this new film will connect with our consumers across the country and relate with Hrithik Roshan as he personifies a true hero in this campaign.”

Commenting on the film, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, said, “It’s always a pleasure to associate with Mountain Dew. I connect with the brand’s philosophy of conquering one’s fear and rising above with courage in the face of challenges. This message of ‘Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai’ is a deeply personal belief and I’m happy to have collaborated with Mountain Dew over the years via innovative campaigns that reiterate this core belief. I’m excited for our latest campaign to be showcased to the consumers.”

Sainath Saraban, Creative Head and Co-Founder of Studio Simple said, “The common goal was to create a campaign that is jaw-dropping without losing the essence of vulnerability that one experiences right before emerging victorious. You will experience high octane drama in it while it remains human and relatable at the core.”

The new Mountain Dew® campaign and TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Mountain Dew® is available in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.