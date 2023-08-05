MRG Group to Come Up with Affordable Housing Project in Sector 90, Gurgaon

NCR-based real estate developer, MRG Group has unveiled its plan to come up with a new affordable housing project in Sector 90, Gurgaon.

Situated along the bustling Gurgaon, the project will cater to the region’s burgeoning demand for affordable housing.

“We are committed to the state’s vision of affordable housing and are delighted to continue our efforts to provide competitively priced residential options in Gurugram that don’t compromise on comfort, aesthetics, or functionality. The new project at Sector 90 will address the needs of homebuyers and bring a new wave of amenities to the affordable housing landscape,” said Rajjath Goel, MD, MRG Group.

“We believe that everyone deserves a place they can call home. Our foray into the value homes sector aligns with our mission to provide exceptional living spaces that cater to diverse budgets while upholding the same principles of quality, design, and customer satisfaction that have defined us as a reputable brand in the luxury market. This strategic decision reflects our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the real estate industry and fulfilling the dreams of a broader spectrum of homebuyers,” said Rajjath Goel, MD, MRG Group.

The project comprises 2/3 BHK units and will be spread over 5.26 acres. It will offer prospective homebuyers and investors looking for an ideal blend of affordability, connectivity, and modernity. With its strategic location, commitment to quality, sustainable building practices, and an array of amenities, the project promises to be a remarkable addition to the affordable housing landscape in the region.

