Multiple people found dead at Phoenix home, police say

Multiple people were found dead Wednesday at a home in Phoenix, police said.

A spokesperson for the department said officers were called to a residence near West Augusta Avenue and found “deceased victims” inside.

Firefighters were also called to the home to determine if it is safe for law enforcement to enter. Further details were not immediately released.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Southwest Gas has turned off gas to the residence. There is no immediate danger to the neighborhood,” police said.

The department told NBC affiliate KPNX of Mesa, Arizona, that it was “an extremely tragic situation.”

Emergency vehicles near the home where multiple were found dead in Phoenix on Nov. 16, 2022.
Emergency vehicles near the home where multiple people were found dead in Phoenix on Wednesday.NBC News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.



