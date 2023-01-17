Murder warrant is issued for Brian Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe
Massachusetts prosecutors on Tuesday issued a murder warrant for Brian Walshe in the death of his wife, Ana Walshe, who disappeared from a wealthy Boston suburb around New Year’s Day.
Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced the charge, but did not disclose details on what led investigators to the decision. Brian Walshe was previously arrested on suspicion of misleading the investigation and is still in police custody.
Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, where more details in support of the charge may be provided, Morrissey said. Ana Walshe was allegedly last seen in her home early Jan. 1 before she allegedly took a ride-share from her Cohasset home to Boston’s Logan Airport. She was simultaneously reported missing by both her husband and her employer three days later.
It’s unclear who provided the details of her last known location, when she was allegedly leaving for a work emergency.
Cohasset police conducted a two-day ground search of the area around her home in conjunction with state police, NBC Boston reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
