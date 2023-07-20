Myprotein Launches Exciting New Products and Broadens Flavor Breadth in India

Myprotein, the World’s No. 1 online sports nutrition brand, today announced the launch of three new products for its Indian consumers. Targeting the nutrition needs of the subcontinent, the new products sit under the Clear Whey, Pre-workout, and Keventers verticals, and will allow the fitness community in India to achieve their personal goals while enjoying a breadth of new flavors.

Committed to the nutrition needs of the Indian consumer, the three new additions will enable fitness enthusiasts the ability to supplement their energy, nutrient & workout demands. Through the Pre-workout & Clear Whey product range, consumers will have the opportunity to revitalize their energy 30-60 minutes before a workout, and supplement/support the growth and maintenance of their muscle development respectively.

Additionally, ensuring the taste profiles of each consumer are met, the low-sugar Clear Whey, which delivers an impressive 20g of protein per serving, will also be made available in flavors such as, Pineapple, Blood Orange, Mango, Coconut, Cranberry Raspberry, & Peach tea. Similarly, The Keventers butterscotch flavor will also be launched and made available for Indian consumers, making it a protein-rich butterscotch alternative for fitness enthusiasts.

The exciting flavors will be reaching Indian shores in the next few weeks, following clearance from the APHA and FSSAI.

Speaking about the development, Sudeshna Saha, Regional Manager , Myprotein India said, “We are particularly thrilled to introduce these new products to our Indian consumers, catering specifically to their nutrition needs and flavor preferences. With the launch of Clear Whey, Pre-workout, and the exciting addition of the Keventers Butterscotch flavor, we aim to empower the fitness community in India to align their goals and achieve optimal results while enjoying a range of delicious flavors. We are committed to providing high-quality supplements that support energy, nutrient, and muscle demands, helping individuals on their fitness journey. With health certificate clearance from the APHA & FSSAI in place, the products will be available to Indian consumers soon “

Clear Whey: Myprotein’s Clear Whey is a refreshing and protein-packed drink that comes in a variety of irresistible flavors. This innovative clear whey formula provides a hydrating and delicious way to supplement your protein intake, supporting muscle growth and recovery.

Pre-workout: The Pre-workout product by Myprotein is designed to give you the energy and focus you need to power through your workouts. This specially formulated supplement provides a boost of energy, enhanced endurance, and heightened mental alertness, helping you maximize your training sessions, irrespective of your motivation.

Keventers: A partnership with Keventers, The exciting Keventers Butterscotch flavor is perfect for fitness enthusiasts looking to indulge in a tasty treat while still meeting their nutritional goals. The protein-rich butterscotch alternative contains 23 grams of protein in a single scoop.

