N.Y. woman disappears on New Year’s Eve after subway ride
Police are searching for a 21-year-old New York woman who they say disappeared after a subway ride in the final minutes of 2022.
Officials are asking for help finding Adamaruis Garcia, who was last seen about 11:15 p.m. Dec. 31 on a northbound N train at Queensboro Plaza.
Garcia, who is about 4 feet, 11 inches, was wearing a long-sleeved black dress, black socks and black and white sneakers, police said.
The Queens woman was reported missing by her mother Monday..
Mirna Alsharif is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
More than 20 people, including 3 children, injured after car crashes into NYC sports bar
[ad_1] At least 23 people, including three children, were injured after an SUV operating as an Uber crashed into a...
Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges in New York
[ad_1] Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in New York federal court Tuesday to eight charges related to the collapse of...
NFL says no decision made yet on possible resumption of Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapse
[ad_1] The postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game will not be made up this weekend, but officials said Tuesday it could...
Pro rally driver and YouTube sensation Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
[ad_1] Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTube star, died Monday in a snowmobile accident in Utah, officials said. He...
‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
[ad_1] Hope Hicks, who served as a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, told an aide to Ivanka Trump...
Israeli ultranationalist minister visits flashpoint Jerusalem holy site
[ad_1] An ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister visited Tuesday a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site for the first time since taking office...
Average Rating