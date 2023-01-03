N.Y. woman disappears on New Year’s Eve after subway ride

Police are searching for a 21-year-old New York woman who they say disappeared after a subway ride in the final minutes of 2022.

Officials are asking for help finding Adamaruis Garcia, who was last seen about 11:15 p.m. Dec. 31 on a northbound N train at Queensboro Plaza.

Adamaruis Garcia. NYPD CrimeStoppers

Garcia, who is about 4 feet, 11 inches, was wearing a long-sleeved black dress, black socks and black and white sneakers, police said.

The Queens woman was reported missing by her mother Monday..