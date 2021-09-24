Narendra Modi at America: On the way to America, Modi’s plane did not stop in Frankfurt, this is the reason behind …

#Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on a three-day visit on Wednesday However, a major change has been made in the route of Modi’s visit to the US this time This time Narendra Modi did not stop in Frankfurt on his way to America.

This time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Washington on a special Air India One flight. According to a report published by India.com, the Indian Prime Minister did not have to stop in Frankfurt because of this special Air India One flight. This is because this state-of-the-art aircraft of Air India, which was bought for around Rs. That’s why there was no need to stop in Frankfurt and refuel halfway

Arriving in America, the Indian Prime Minister (Narendra Modi at America) held one meeting after another He met with the global CEOs of five companies Narendra Modi met top officials of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Black Stone. Besides, Modi had a meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris

According to experts, the results of the Prime Minister’s meeting with the CEOs of the five companies could be quite positive. They hope that these meetings will pave the way for huge investments in India after the Corona overcrowding. The Prime Minister is believed to have conveyed the message in a meeting with CEOs of world-renowned companies that India is also looking to boost the economy by investing in the industrial sector by overcoming the Corona epidemic.