Natural Cleaning Tips for a Healthy Home with Pets this Monsoon

Monsoon comes with a refreshing breeze to bid adieu to the scorching summer heat. However, it also heralds the advent of damp and humid conditions, making our surroundings a breeding ground for various diseases. This includes our beloved pets, who are equally susceptible to seasonal illnesses during monsoon. Having and raising a pet brings a unique array of emotions to the pet parents and let them experience a magical journey. The joy and unconditional love that radiates from our furry companions can create a deep sense of happiness. On the other hand, keeping a clean and fresh home also becomes a necessity, especially during the monsoon season for the well-being of both you and your precious one.

Debabrata Dasgupta, a veterinarian from West Bengal, says, “Just like us humans, pets are susceptible to seasonal diseases during monsoon owing to the change in weather. During the monsoon season, the damp and humid conditions promote the growth of molds, fungi, and bacteria, which can lead to skin irritations, infections, and respiratory issues in pets. Taking precautions, such as keeping them dry, regular grooming, and maintaining a clean-living environment, can help protect them from these seasonal ailments. Ensure that there are no rain-related leaks and keep your pet away from the windows and immediately clean any spills or leakage. I use a pet-friendly floor cleaner like Nimyle, which has a 100% natural action with Neem extracts which also makes my home smell fresh and fragrant.”

Here are some pet-friendly tips to maintain a fresh and clean home this monsoon:

Prevent Molds: Regularly clean your pet’s living areas to prevent the growth of molds. Remove any leftover food or spills promptly, as they can attract insects and rodents. Pets too are prone to stuffy noses, allergies that get aggravated, or even itching skin and eyes as a result of mould exposure. When it is not raining, open windows to let fresh air and sunlight into your home to prevent mold growth. To get rid of any apparent mould, use vinegar and tea tree oil.

Use natural floor cleaner: Natural floor cleaners are a great choice for pet owners as they often use and prefer non-toxic ingredients that are safe for pets. Harsh chemicals found in conventional cleaners can irritate a pet’s sensitive paws and skin, leading to discomfort or allergic reactions. Choosing natural floor cleaners can contribute to a healthier indoor environment for both pets and humans. With fewer toxic residues, pets are less likely to experience respiratory issues or other health problems that may arise from exposure to harsh chemicals. Use a natural floor cleaner with neem extracts to clean your floors; it will get rid of grime, grease, and stains and leave your floors smelling good.

Keep your floors dry: Wet floors and surfaces pose a higher risk of slips, falls, and accidents, especially for children and pets. By ensuring that homes remain dry during the monsoon, you can create a safer living environment for everyone in the household, including the elderly. Excessive moisture can cause the growth of molds and mildew, therefore, inspect the area where your pet stays and to remove any odor use a combination of white vinegar and baking soda.

Ventilate Correctly: Adequate ventilation is crucial during the monsoon to prevent moisture buildup, eliminate stale air and odors, and reduce indoor air pollutants. Ensure proper ventilation and humidity control in your pet’s living spaces as high humidity can contribute to molds. It is recommended to open windows and doors when the weather permits. Use potpourri or essential oils to remove any stagnant odor.

Monsoon comes with a refreshing breeze to bid adieu to the scorching summer heat. However, it also heralds the advent of damp and humid conditions, making our surroundings a breeding ground for various diseases. This includes our beloved pets, who are equally susceptible to seasonal illnesses during monsoon. Having and raising a pet brings a unique array of emotions to the pet parents and let them experience a magical journey. The joy and unconditional love that radiates from our furry companions can create a deep sense of happiness. On the other hand, keeping a clean and fresh home also becomes a necessity, especially during the monsoon season for the well-being of both you and your precious one.

Debabrata Dasgupta, a veterinarian from West Bengal, says, “Just like us humans, pets are susceptible to seasonal diseases during monsoon owing to the change in weather. During the monsoon season, the damp and humid conditions promote the growth of molds, fungi, and bacteria, which can lead to skin irritations, infections, and respiratory issues in pets. Taking precautions, such as keeping them dry, regular grooming, and maintaining a clean-living environment, can help protect them from these seasonal ailments. Ensure that there are no rain-related leaks and keep your pet away from the windows and immediately clean any spills or leakage. I use a pet-friendly floor cleaner like Nimyle, which has a 100% natural action with Neem extracts which also makes my home smell fresh and fragrant.”

Here are some pet-friendly tips to maintain a fresh and clean home this monsoon:

Prevent Molds: Regularly clean your pet’s living areas to prevent the growth of molds. Remove any leftover food or spills promptly, as they can attract insects and rodents. Pets too are prone to stuffy noses, allergies that get aggravated, or even itching skin and eyes as a result of mould exposure. When it is not raining, open windows to let fresh air and sunlight into your home to prevent mold growth. To get rid of any apparent mould, use vinegar and tea tree oil.

Use natural floor cleaner: Natural floor cleaners are a great choice for pet owners as they often use and prefer non-toxic ingredients that are safe for pets. Harsh chemicals found in conventional cleaners can irritate a pet’s sensitive paws and skin, leading to discomfort or allergic reactions. Choosing natural floor cleaners can contribute to a healthier indoor environment for both pets and humans. With fewer toxic residues, pets are less likely to experience respiratory issues or other health problems that may arise from exposure to harsh chemicals. Use a natural floor cleaner with neem extracts to clean your floors; it will get rid of grime, grease, and stains and leave your floors smelling good.

Keep your floors dry: Wet floors and surfaces pose a higher risk of slips, falls, and accidents, especially for children and pets. By ensuring that homes remain dry during the monsoon, you can create a safer living environment for everyone in the household, including the elderly. Excessive moisture can cause the growth of molds and mildew, therefore, inspect the area where your pet stays and to remove any odor use a combination of white vinegar and baking soda.

Ventilate Correctly: Adequate ventilation is crucial during the monsoon to prevent moisture buildup, eliminate stale air and odors, and reduce indoor air pollutants. Ensure proper ventilation and humidity control in your pet’s living spaces as high humidity can contribute to molds. It is recommended to open windows and doors when the weather permits. Use potpourri or essential oils to remove any stagnant odor.

About Author