Navy SEAL deserter killed in Ukraine, official says

Former Navy SEAL Daniel W. Swift was killed in Ukraine on Wednesday, a Navy official told NBC News Friday.

Swift had been in active deserter status since March 11, 2019, the Navy Absentee Collection and Information Center said.

The center said it did not know why Swift was in the eastern European country that has been at war with Russia for a year.

Swift was a special warfare operator 1st Class and enlisted in the Navy on June 28, 2005.

His service record shows that he received numerous medals and awards including the Legion of Merit, the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Swift is the sixth American known to have died fighting in Ukraine, according to State Department statements and reports from individual families.



