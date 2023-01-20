Navy SEAL deserter killed in Ukraine, official says
Former Navy SEAL Daniel W. Swift was killed in Ukraine on Wednesday, a Navy official told NBC News Friday.
Swift had been in active deserter status since March 11, 2019, the Navy Absentee Collection and Information Center said.
The center said it did not know why Swift was in the eastern European country that has been at war with Russia for a year.
Swift was a special warfare operator 1st Class and enlisted in the Navy on June 28, 2005.
His service record shows that he received numerous medals and awards including the Legion of Merit, the Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Swift is the sixth American known to have died fighting in Ukraine, according to State Department statements and reports from individual families.
Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.
The Associated Press contributed.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Officials looking into source of Pena’s campaign contributions
[ad_1] The investigation into a failed New Mexico political candidate and a string of shootings has expanded, with officials now...
DOJ tells Jim Jordan that information on ongoing investigations is off limits
[ad_1] The Justice Department told the new chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, that it "stands...
Supreme Court justices were interviewed as part of leak probe
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — Supreme Court justices spoke with the official in charge of the investigation into the leak of an...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes bought a one-way ticket to Mexico last year after she was convicted of fraud
[ad_1] Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of disgraced biotech firm Theranos, bought a one-way ticket to Mexico shortly after she was...
2 Illinois EMS workers charged with murder in death of patient strapped to stretcher appear in court
[ad_1] The two EMS workers accused of killing a Springfield, Illinois, man in their care who died last month after...
Young Thug and co-defendant made hand-to-hand drug exchange in court, prosecutors say
[ad_1] Atlanta rapper Young Thug, charged with criminal gang activity in Georgia, was passed drugs in a hand-to-hand exchange with...
Average Rating